Major crypto fund key to bitcoin’s outlook: lender

Bloomberg





The odds of a bitcoin correction would increase if the flows into the world’s largest traded cryptocurrency fund slow significantly, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co said.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s assets under management have climbed to US$13.1 billion from US$2 billion at the start of December last year, amid a tripling in the digital currency’s price so far this year.

Inflows into the fund are running at about US$1 billion per month, the strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note on Friday.

A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is pictured in front of a stock graph in an arranged photograph taken on Nov. 19. Photo: Reuters

While it is hard to avoid describing bitcoin as “overbought,” the flows into the trust “are too big to allow any position unwinding by momentum traders to create sustained negative price dynamics,” the strategists said.

A major slowdown in those flows would boost the risk of a bitcoin correction akin to the one in the second half of last year, they said.

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of US$24,291.38 on Sunday, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg.

The cryptocurrency’s backers say that it is gaining ground among longer-term investors as a hedge against US dollar weakness and risks such as higher inflation.

Others claim an unsustainable speculative fervor, exacerbated by trend-following quant funds, lies behind much of the rally in bitcoin and other digital assets.

Last year, the largest cryptocurrency slipped 44 percent from a peak in late June to US$7,158 by the end of that year, although it still almost doubled for last year as a whole.

There are signs of growing corporate and institutional interest in bitcoin, despite its famed volatility. Public companies Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc recently invested in it. Investment managers Paul Tudor Jones and Stan Druckenmiller have backed the digital asset as a hedge against inflationary pressure, although price increases remain subdued.

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, which has been around since 1851, this month said it had purchased US$100 million of bitcoin for its general investment fund.

Over the weekend, Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk inquired about converting “large transactions” of the company’s balance sheet into bitcoin in a Twitter exchange with MicroStrategy chief executive officer Michael Saylor.

“Are such large transactions even possible?” Musk tweeted in response to Saylor.

Numerous people assured him that they are, as well as Saylor, who said he had purchased more than US$1.3 billion in bitcoin and offered to share his “playbook” offline.