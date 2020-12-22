The odds of a bitcoin correction would increase if the flows into the world’s largest traded cryptocurrency fund slow significantly, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co said.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s assets under management have climbed to US$13.1 billion from US$2 billion at the start of December last year, amid a tripling in the digital currency’s price so far this year.
Inflows into the fund are running at about US$1 billion per month, the strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note on Friday.
Photo: Reuters
While it is hard to avoid describing bitcoin as “overbought,” the flows into the trust “are too big to allow any position unwinding by momentum traders to create sustained negative price dynamics,” the strategists said.
A major slowdown in those flows would boost the risk of a bitcoin correction akin to the one in the second half of last year, they said.
Bitcoin reached an all-time high of US$24,291.38 on Sunday, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg.
The cryptocurrency’s backers say that it is gaining ground among longer-term investors as a hedge against US dollar weakness and risks such as higher inflation.
Others claim an unsustainable speculative fervor, exacerbated by trend-following quant funds, lies behind much of the rally in bitcoin and other digital assets.
Last year, the largest cryptocurrency slipped 44 percent from a peak in late June to US$7,158 by the end of that year, although it still almost doubled for last year as a whole.
There are signs of growing corporate and institutional interest in bitcoin, despite its famed volatility. Public companies Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc recently invested in it. Investment managers Paul Tudor Jones and Stan Druckenmiller have backed the digital asset as a hedge against inflationary pressure, although price increases remain subdued.
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, which has been around since 1851, this month said it had purchased US$100 million of bitcoin for its general investment fund.
Over the weekend, Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk inquired about converting “large transactions” of the company’s balance sheet into bitcoin in a Twitter exchange with MicroStrategy chief executive officer Michael Saylor.
“Are such large transactions even possible?” Musk tweeted in response to Saylor.
Numerous people assured him that they are, as well as Saylor, who said he had purchased more than US$1.3 billion in bitcoin and offered to share his “playbook” offline.
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,