Lockheed Martin Corp has agreed to acquire the defense industry supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc in a US$4.4 billion deal.
As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a US$5 per share special dividend, to be paid on March 24 next year, to holders of record as of March 10.
The payment of that special dividend would adjust the US$56 per share consideration to be paid by Lockheed Martin, according to a statement on Sunday.
Photo: AFP
At US$51, Lockheed would be buying Aerojet at a 21 percent premium from Friday’s closing price.
Chief executive officer Jim Taiclet, who stepped into the top job this year, has said he was keen to expand the world’s largest defense contractor through acquisitions.
With Aerojet, he is picking up a key US supplier of propulsion systems for missiles, rockets, and other space and defense applications.
“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base,” Taiclet said in the statement.
Lockheed has been scouting for deals. In January, the company said it is flush with cash and open to deals as rival Raytheon Co prepares to combine with United Technologies Corp to create an aerospace-and-defense powerhouse.
Lockheed has been seeking opportunities to “bring in the technologies faster into the company that we think are going to be crucial for the future,” Taiclet said during an October earnings call. “So we plan to be active, but we also plan to be very, very prudent.”
The Aerojet transaction is expected to close in the second half of next year after getting regulatory approvals and a nod from Aerojet’s shareholders.
Aerojet rose 0.5 percent to US$42.04 on Friday, giving the El Segundo, California-based company a market value of US$3.25 billion. Lockheed climbed 1 percent to US$356.03 for a market value of about US$100 billion.
Aerojet’s shares have fallen 7.9 percent this year and Lockheed dropped 8.6 percent, both underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which climbed 15 percent.
Lockheed’s space division is its third-largest business, contributing 18 percent of its revenue last year.
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,