Lockheed to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

‘ESSENTIAL’: Aerojet is a key supplier of propulsion systems for rockets and other defense applications, which Lockheed said would be crucial for the future

Bloomberg





Lockheed Martin Corp has agreed to acquire the defense industry supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc in a US$4.4 billion deal.

As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a US$5 per share special dividend, to be paid on March 24 next year, to holders of record as of March 10.

The payment of that special dividend would adjust the US$56 per share consideration to be paid by Lockheed Martin, according to a statement on Sunday.

The Lockheed Martin logo is seen during the 70th annual International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on Oct. 22 last year. Photo: AFP

At US$51, Lockheed would be buying Aerojet at a 21 percent premium from Friday’s closing price.

Chief executive officer Jim Taiclet, who stepped into the top job this year, has said he was keen to expand the world’s largest defense contractor through acquisitions.

With Aerojet, he is picking up a key US supplier of propulsion systems for missiles, rockets, and other space and defense applications.

“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base,” Taiclet said in the statement.

Lockheed has been scouting for deals. In January, the company said it is flush with cash and open to deals as rival Raytheon Co prepares to combine with United Technologies Corp to create an aerospace-and-defense powerhouse.

Lockheed has been seeking opportunities to “bring in the technologies faster into the company that we think are going to be crucial for the future,” Taiclet said during an October earnings call. “So we plan to be active, but we also plan to be very, very prudent.”

The Aerojet transaction is expected to close in the second half of next year after getting regulatory approvals and a nod from Aerojet’s shareholders.

Aerojet rose 0.5 percent to US$42.04 on Friday, giving the El Segundo, California-based company a market value of US$3.25 billion. Lockheed climbed 1 percent to US$356.03 for a market value of about US$100 billion.

Aerojet’s shares have fallen 7.9 percent this year and Lockheed dropped 8.6 percent, both underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which climbed 15 percent.

Lockheed’s space division is its third-largest business, contributing 18 percent of its revenue last year.