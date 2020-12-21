China could restrict banks with fintech platforms: official

China’s former finance minister Lou Jiwei (樓繼偉) has suggested that China could restrict the number of banks a single fintech platform can partner with, to prevent any platform from gaining too much market share, state media reported yesterday.

China’s regulators last month warned the country’s tech giants that they face closer scrutiny, and planned US$37 billion stock listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團), scheduled to be the world’s largest, was then abruptly suspended.

Speaking to the China Wealth Management 50 Forum on Saturday, Lou, who remains influential as the director of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said that a fintech platform with an oversized market share could lead to bad debts, the Securities Times said.

“We can limit the number of banks that any single platform can work with, so as to let more platforms do similar businesses under the same conditions,” he said, adding that fintech platforms should not be allowed to grow to the point of “winner takes all” and “too big to fail.”

Lou proposed that credit bonds should no longer be traded on the interbank market, which should revert to its function of providing lending, a separate report in the newspaper said.

China has vowed to strengthen oversight of its big tech firms, which include the likes of Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) that rank among the world’s largest and most valuable. Many of these companies have gathered large amounts of user data in the course of providing their services.

A securities watchdog official said Beijing should consider imposing a digital tax on technology companies that hold copious amounts of user data, state media said last week.

Regulators last week fined tech firms such as Alibaba for not reporting past deals properly for antitrust reviews. It was the first time any Internet company has been fined for violating a 2008 antimonopoly law.

