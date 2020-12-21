Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co (大疆創新), which the US on Friday added along with dozens of other Chinese companies to a restricted trade list, said its products would remain on sale in the US despite the move.
“DJI is disappointed in the US Department of Commerce’s decision,” a representative of the company said in an e-mailed statement. “Customers in America can continue to buy and use DJI products normally.”
US President Donald Trump’s administration is ratcheting up tensions with China in his final weeks in office.
Photo: Reuters
Friction between Washington and Beijing has risen amid the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, back and forth sanctions, a trade dispute over tariffs and China’s imposition of its national security law in Hong Kong.
Generally, entity-listed companies are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from US suppliers.
An entity list designation does not bar a company from selling products in the US.
The US government has previously raised concerns about DJI and other Chinese makers of drones.
In January, the US Department of the Interior said it was grounding its fleet of about 800 Chinese-made drones and earlier halted additional purchases of such drones.
In May last year, the US Department of Homeland Security warned US firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones.
Separately, US lawmakers this month opted not to ban the purchase of Chinese drone technology by US agencies as part of an annual defense bill.
