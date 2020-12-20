Asian stocks mixed after Wall St record on stimulus hopes

BEIJING





Asian stock markets on Friday were mixed after Wall Street hit a new high overnight on optimism about economic stimulus and COVID-19 vaccine development despite a spike in US unemployment claims.

Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained for a third day on optimism about progress regarding a new economic aid package, while the US Department of Labor reported the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 885,000 last week, the highest level since September.

Market action suggested that investors see “bad data is good news” for progress toward stimulus, Mizuho Bank said in a report.

An electronic signboard at Hana Bank in Seoul on Friday shows the KOSPI closing price. Photo: EPA-EFE

In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 8.97 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,249.96 on turnover of NT$247.153 billion (US$8.68 billion). It was down 0.08 percent for the week.

Meanwhile, Tokyo’s key Nikkei 225 index closed lower as worries over rising COVID-19 cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 ended down 0.16 percent, or 43.28 points, at 26,763.39, increasing 0.42 percent from a week earlier.

“An increase in new coronavirus infections and the resulting pressure on Japan’s medical system is still weighing on sentiment,” Daiwa Securities said.

During the midday break, the Bank of Japan extended its emergency virus-related lending program, but kept its monetary easing policy unchanged, which prompted no strong reaction from investors.

However, bargain-hunting purchases in late trade supported the market’s downside with the broader TOPIX rebounding to positive territory, dealers said.

It edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.66 points, to end at 1,793.24, up 0.63 percent on the week

China and Hong Kong stocks closed lower, as market sentiment soured on news that the US was set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, ramping up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The US later did announce export controls on 77 Chinese companies, including the country’s biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際).

The Shanghai Composite index closed down 9.98 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,394.90, but rose 1.43 percent from a week earlier.

The Hang Seng index was down 179.78 points, or 0.67 percent, at 26,498.60, and dropped 0.03 percent on the week

In Seoul, the KOSPI was up 0.06 percent at 2,772.18 and rose 0.08 percent weekly, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 sank 1.2 percent to 6,675.5, but increased 0.50 from a week earlier.

India’s SENSEX gained 0.15 percent to 46,960.69, gaining 1.87 percent for the week.

