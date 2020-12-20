Asian stock markets on Friday were mixed after Wall Street hit a new high overnight on optimism about economic stimulus and COVID-19 vaccine development despite a spike in US unemployment claims.
Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained for a third day on optimism about progress regarding a new economic aid package, while the US Department of Labor reported the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 885,000 last week, the highest level since September.
Market action suggested that investors see “bad data is good news” for progress toward stimulus, Mizuho Bank said in a report.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 8.97 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,249.96 on turnover of NT$247.153 billion (US$8.68 billion). It was down 0.08 percent for the week.
Meanwhile, Tokyo’s key Nikkei 225 index closed lower as worries over rising COVID-19 cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 ended down 0.16 percent, or 43.28 points, at 26,763.39, increasing 0.42 percent from a week earlier.
“An increase in new coronavirus infections and the resulting pressure on Japan’s medical system is still weighing on sentiment,” Daiwa Securities said.
During the midday break, the Bank of Japan extended its emergency virus-related lending program, but kept its monetary easing policy unchanged, which prompted no strong reaction from investors.
However, bargain-hunting purchases in late trade supported the market’s downside with the broader TOPIX rebounding to positive territory, dealers said.
It edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.66 points, to end at 1,793.24, up 0.63 percent on the week
China and Hong Kong stocks closed lower, as market sentiment soured on news that the US was set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, ramping up tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The US later did announce export controls on 77 Chinese companies, including the country’s biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際).
The Shanghai Composite index closed down 9.98 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,394.90, but rose 1.43 percent from a week earlier.
The Hang Seng index was down 179.78 points, or 0.67 percent, at 26,498.60, and dropped 0.03 percent on the week
In Seoul, the KOSPI was up 0.06 percent at 2,772.18 and rose 0.08 percent weekly, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 sank 1.2 percent to 6,675.5, but increased 0.50 from a week earlier.
India’s SENSEX gained 0.15 percent to 46,960.69, gaining 1.87 percent for the week.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US