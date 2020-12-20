Oil rose for a seventh straight week as efforts to pass another US virus relief package added to optimism that the COVID-19 vaccine’s rollout would provide a long-awaited boost to demand.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December delivery on Friday rose 1.53 percent to US$49.10 a barrel, extending this week’s rally to 5.46 percent.
Talks on a relief package have made some headway, with US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he is “even more optimistic now” that an agreement is near.
Photo: Reuters
Recent progress in rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine has also buoyed the outlook for consumption.
“It’s all about the return to pre-pandemic life, and we’re getting there,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said. “You have major breakthroughs on the vaccine front, which has been very positive for the demand recovery outlook. People are also playing close attention to the overall trajectory of the US dollar.”
Underlying the climb in headline crude prices, premiums on nearer-dated contracts relative to later ones are indicating improving demand. The bullish pattern known as backwardation has strengthened at the back end of oil’s forward curve.
WTI’s nearest December contract trades more than a US$1 a barrel higher than that for December 2022, from trading at a discount less than a month before.
Brent crude for December delivery rose 1.48 percent to US$52.26 a barrel, increasing 4.58 percent from a week earlier.
Yet, there are signs the market’s rally is due for a pause. Brent’s nearest timespread ended the week at parity, compared with a premium of as much as US$0.18 the week prior. At the same time, premiums for real-world barrels are easing.
“There’s great news about the arrival of vaccines, the promise they hold, and that global demand is likely to return in a big way as a result, but in the near term, that has zero effect on petroleum demand,” AEGIS market analytics director Matt Marshall said.
COVID-19 and lockdowns are weighing on demand, but the hit is much smaller than earlier in the year and is likely only a speed bump to rebalancing the market, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a note.
That would leave the oil market range-bound and choppy in coming weeks as vaccine enthusiasm is followed by headlines on tighten pandemic restrictions, the bank said.
Meanwhile, as oil prices move higher, there are concerns this might lure producers to tap capacity that has been sidelined during the pandemic. While the US shale industry requires heavy reinvestment to boost output, the large amount of spare capacity could present a risk to further price gains.
“As has been the case for several years, a swing factor on whether oil can retain rallies or violently give them back is US supply growth,” Macquarie Group analysts including Vikas Dwivedi said in a note dated Dec. 17. “This spare capacity again introduces surprise supply risk that could limit the magnitude and duration of rallies, especially if the WTI forward curve exceeds US$50 per barrel.”
Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the US rose for the fourth straight week and to the highest level since May 8.
