European shares on Friday fell as doubts over trade deal between the UK and EU and a stimulus package in the US capped gains at the end of a solid week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index broke a four-day rally to end 0.35 percent lower at 395.90, reversing gains that followed a surprise rise in German business morale this month.
The German DAX gave up gains of as much as 0.8 percent to end 0.27 percent in the red at 13,630.51. It was up 3.94 percent from a week earlier.
The Ifo Institute’s upbeat data came even as Europe’s biggest economy went into a strict lockdown to contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Britain’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index lost 0.33 percent to 6,529.18, ans was also down 0.27 percent for the week, despite a weaker pound, after Britain and the EU said that they remained far apart on a number of issues and that it was becoming more likely they would fail to reach a trade agreement before a Dec. 31 deadline.
“This is the real final crunch time, so that will likely effect the markets in a broader sense rather than just the pound play,” said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex.
The US Congress looked increasingly unlikely to meet a deadline to agree on US$900 billion in fresh COVID-19 aid, but passed a third stopgap spending bill to keep the government from shutting down at midnight.
“Markets are heading into the weekend with these two big unknowns. Investors may not get to react until Monday morning because the answer, especially for Brexit, might be between Sunday and Monday morning,” Campbell said.
The STOXX 600 ended the week with a 1.48 percent gain, its sixth week in the black in seven weeks.
Optimism around vaccine rollouts in the UK and potential rollouts in other part of Europe before the year-end, as well as progress in US stimulus talks underpinning hopes of a global economic recovery, lifted sentiment this week.
Travel and leisure stocks on Friday slipped, with British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A down 2.1 percent after a media report that it had agreed to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa for 500 million euros (US$612.87 million).
Dutch health technology firm Royal Philips NV rose 1.7 percent after it agreed to buy US cardiac diagnostics and monitoring firm BioTelemetry Inc in a deal worth US$2.8 billion.
Finnish paint producer Tikkurila Oyj soared more than 60 percent after US firm PPG Industries Inc made an offer to buy the company for 1.1 billion euros.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US