LOGISTICS
FedEx profit hits US$1.23bn
FedEx Corp more than doubled its profit in the latest quarter, as holiday packages were being stuffed into delivery trucks alongside everyday goods that people buy online to avoid visiting stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery giant on Thursday said it earned US$1.23 billion in its fiscal second quarter, compared with US$560 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 19 percent. FedEx chief financial officer Michael Lenz said the company expects earnings to grow over the next six months because of heightened demand for shipping services. The quarter ended on Nov. 30, meaning the figures captured only the beginning of the peak US delivery period that runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei opens France plant
Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) on Thursday said it would open a manufacturing facility for mobile phone network equipment in France, the first of its kind outside of China. At least 200 million euros (US$245 million) are to be invested to get the facility in the eastern town of Brumath up and running, creating 300 jobs initially. The site near the border with Germany aims to produce 1 billion euros of equipment per year for the European market. “With this factory built at the crossroads of Europe, Huawei will enrich its already rich presence on the continent with 23 research and development centers, more than 100 partner universities, more than 3,100 suppliers and an effective supply chain,” the company said in a statement. Huawei has rejected accusations by Washington that Beijing could access its equipment to snoop on voice and data traffic, but an increasing number of countries including France have restricted Huawei equipment from their 5G mobile networks.
INVESTMENTS
EU, China near accord
The EU and China aim to reach an investment accord by the end of this year that would grant European companies greater access to the Chinese market after six years of talks, officials and diplomats said yesterday. Potentially a big step in repairing Sino-European ties after the COVID-19 outbreak in China and Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment would put most EU companies on an equal footing in China. It would end what the EU says is discrimination and unfair state subsidies for local firms. “Negotiations are now in their final stages,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said. An EU official also said a deal was close after a push from Germany, which holds the EU presidency until the end of the year and is the biggest European exporter to China.
AIRLINES
Cathay expands for vaccines
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is expanding its cold storage facilities at its cargo terminal to allow it to temporarily hold more than 8.6 million vaccine doses a day as countries begin approving COVID-19 vaccines. Its current capacity is about 7.1 million doses and a new cold storage room would allow for a further 1.5 million doses, Cathay director Cargo Tom Owen said in a newsletter yesterday. Airlines battered by COVID-19 are preparing for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector — and beyond that, its own recovery and survival. Cathay has invested in a new generation track-and-trace system called Ultra Track to allow freight forwarders to monitor the condition of vaccine shipments in real-time.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to