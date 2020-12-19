World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LOGISTICS

FedEx profit hits US$1.23bn

FedEx Corp more than doubled its profit in the latest quarter, as holiday packages were being stuffed into delivery trucks alongside everyday goods that people buy online to avoid visiting stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery giant on Thursday said it earned US$1.23 billion in its fiscal second quarter, compared with US$560 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 19 percent. FedEx chief financial officer Michael Lenz said the company expects earnings to grow over the next six months because of heightened demand for shipping services. The quarter ended on Nov. 30, meaning the figures captured only the beginning of the peak US delivery period that runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei opens France plant

Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) on Thursday said it would open a manufacturing facility for mobile phone network equipment in France, the first of its kind outside of China. At least 200 million euros (US$245 million) are to be invested to get the facility in the eastern town of Brumath up and running, creating 300 jobs initially. The site near the border with Germany aims to produce 1 billion euros of equipment per year for the European market. “With this factory built at the crossroads of Europe, Huawei will enrich its already rich presence on the continent with 23 research and development centers, more than 100 partner universities, more than 3,100 suppliers and an effective supply chain,” the company said in a statement. Huawei has rejected accusations by Washington that Beijing could access its equipment to snoop on voice and data traffic, but an increasing number of countries including France have restricted Huawei equipment from their 5G mobile networks.

INVESTMENTS

EU, China near accord

The EU and China aim to reach an investment accord by the end of this year that would grant European companies greater access to the Chinese market after six years of talks, officials and diplomats said yesterday. Potentially a big step in repairing Sino-European ties after the COVID-19 outbreak in China and Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment would put most EU companies on an equal footing in China. It would end what the EU says is discrimination and unfair state subsidies for local firms. “Negotiations are now in their final stages,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said. An EU official also said a deal was close after a push from Germany, which holds the EU presidency until the end of the year and is the biggest European exporter to China.

AIRLINES

Cathay expands for vaccines

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is expanding its cold storage facilities at its cargo terminal to allow it to temporarily hold more than 8.6 million vaccine doses a day as countries begin approving COVID-19 vaccines. Its current capacity is about 7.1 million doses and a new cold storage room would allow for a further 1.5 million doses, Cathay director Cargo Tom Owen said in a newsletter yesterday. Airlines battered by COVID-19 are preparing for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector — and beyond that, its own recovery and survival. Cathay has invested in a new generation track-and-trace system called Ultra Track to allow freight forwarders to monitor the condition of vaccine shipments in real-time.