The rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 has intensified debate about whether they should be made mandatory, with the head of a major tourism lobby saying that doing so would cause irreparable harm to the struggling sector.
“I don’t think governments will require vaccination next year” for travel, World Travel and Tourism Council CEO Gloria Guevara told a press conference on Thursday. “If they do that, they will kill their sector.”
Those first in line to get the jabs include the elderly and vulnerable, who “are the last people who will travel,” she said.
Photo: AFP
Instead, rules for virus testing before departure are likely to be bolstered.
Qantas Airways Ltd CEO Alan Joyce last month ignited an industrywide debate last month when he said proof of vaccination would be a condition for travelers entering or leaving Australia on the carrier’s planes.
So far, no country has made inoculation compulsory or said it would be required for people crossing borders.
Airlines are among the hardest hit by the health crisis, with global airline lobby International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasting combined losses of US$157 billion this year and next.
When the broader tourism sector is added to the tally, the impact rises to US$3.8 trillion, Guevara said.
She was speaking at an event organized by the CommonTrust Network, a Swiss non-profit backed by the World Economic Forum that is rolling out a digital health system called CommonPass designed to certify test results to minimize the risk of fraud.
Tourism-dependent Aruba is to start using the system in February to screen visitors, Aruban Minister for Health, Tourism and Sport Dangui Oduber said at the event.
The Caribbean island is running a pilot project with JetBlue Airways Corp for testing, but vaccination will not be on the agenda for at least the first half of next year, he said.
The use of digital systems as a way to revive travel has had mixed results so far. The Rome Fiumicino Airport this month started a corridor with some US destinations, but another one planned between Singapore and Hong Kong was postponed until next year amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
In addition to CommonPass, IATA is working on its own mobile app, the Travel Pass, and is planning a test program with British Airways parent IAG SA this year.
The AOKpass from travel security firm International SOS is being used on flights between Abu Dhabi and Karachi and Islamabad in Pakistan.
Outside of the airline industry, International Transport Workers’ Federation general secretary Stephen Cotton said hundreds of thousands of seafarers across the globe are still stranded on ships and unable to return home because of international travel restrictions.
“This humanitarian crisis, which also poses a significant risk to global supply chains, needs to be addressed in part through the introduction of internationally recognized certification of COVID-19 test results and of vaccinations,” he said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to