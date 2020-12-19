Virus Outbreak: Mandatory vaccines for travel would ‘kill’ sector

The rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 has intensified debate about whether they should be made mandatory, with the head of a major tourism lobby saying that doing so would cause irreparable harm to the struggling sector.

“I don’t think governments will require vaccination next year” for travel, World Travel and Tourism Council CEO Gloria Guevara told a press conference on Thursday. “If they do that, they will kill their sector.”

Those first in line to get the jabs include the elderly and vulnerable, who “are the last people who will travel,” she said.

A traditional Thai statue wears a mask as part of a campaign for travelers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok yesterday. Photo: AFP

Instead, rules for virus testing before departure are likely to be bolstered.

Qantas Airways Ltd CEO Alan Joyce last month ignited an industrywide debate last month when he said proof of vaccination would be a condition for travelers entering or leaving Australia on the carrier’s planes.

So far, no country has made inoculation compulsory or said it would be required for people crossing borders.

Airlines are among the hardest hit by the health crisis, with global airline lobby International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasting combined losses of US$157 billion this year and next.

When the broader tourism sector is added to the tally, the impact rises to US$3.8 trillion, Guevara said.

She was speaking at an event organized by the CommonTrust Network, a Swiss non-profit backed by the World Economic Forum that is rolling out a digital health system called CommonPass designed to certify test results to minimize the risk of fraud.

Tourism-dependent Aruba is to start using the system in February to screen visitors, Aruban Minister for Health, Tourism and Sport Dangui Oduber said at the event.

The Caribbean island is running a pilot project with JetBlue Airways Corp for testing, but vaccination will not be on the agenda for at least the first half of next year, he said.

The use of digital systems as a way to revive travel has had mixed results so far. The Rome Fiumicino Airport this month started a corridor with some US destinations, but another one planned between Singapore and Hong Kong was postponed until next year amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to CommonPass, IATA is working on its own mobile app, the Travel Pass, and is planning a test program with British Airways parent IAG SA this year.

The AOKpass from travel security firm International SOS is being used on flights between Abu Dhabi and Karachi and Islamabad in Pakistan.

Outside of the airline industry, International Transport Workers’ Federation general secretary Stephen Cotton said hundreds of thousands of seafarers across the globe are still stranded on ships and unable to return home because of international travel restrictions.

“This humanitarian crisis, which also poses a significant risk to global supply chains, needs to be addressed in part through the introduction of internationally recognized certification of COVID-19 test results and of vaccinations,” he said.