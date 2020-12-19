World Bank corrects country rankings after audit

‘DOING BUSINESS’: Staffers alleged ‘undue pressure’ by management to alter data in the 2018 and 2020 reports, which benefited countries like China and Saudi Arabia

Bloomberg





The World Bank corrected two recent reports ranking nations by ease of doing business, adjusting the scores for China and three other countries based on an internal audit following staffers’ allegations of “undue pressure” by management to alter ratings.

In the 2018 report released in October 2017, China should have been shown dropping seven places to 85th rather than remaining 78th, the lender said in a review released on Wednesday.

Corrections to data for this year’s report, released in October last year, meant that Saudi Arabia would not have been the top improving economy, while Azerbaijan would have moved up and been one of the top 10 improvers.

The United Arab Emirates’ score for this year should have been slightly lower, but its ranking would have been unchanged at 16th, according to the review, which did not find any specific irregularities with other nations.

The changes impacted metrics including taxes and credit access. The irregularities were brought to the attention of the management of the Development Economics department, and triggered a suspension and probe of the publication announced on Aug. 27.

The review was carried out by senior management in place since June who were not involved in the years that were in question, and fixes would be reflected in the next report due in March.

Members of the team that put together the Doing Business report cited undue pressure — both directly and indirectly — to manipulate data for 2018 and this year, the World Bank said.

The data changes were “irregular,” because they were made outside of the appropriate review process and were not justified by the publication’s methodology or by any new information provided to the team, the World Bank said.

There have been questions in the past few years about the integrity of the rankings. Paul Romer quit in 2018 as the World Bank’s chief economist after questioning changes to Chile’s order in the Doing Business report.

Wednesday’s report did not identify those responsible for the irregularities nor their possible motives.

The issues, including possible misconduct by current or former bank staff, were reported to the institution’s internal accountability unit for further review.

The press office of the Washington-based development lender declined to elaborate on the allegations of pressure when contacted by Bloomberg News, saying personnel issues are confidential.