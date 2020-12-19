The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20.
In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese.
Photo: Reuters
The designations by the US Department of Commerce are expected to name some Chinese companies that Washington says have ties to the Chinese military, including some helping it construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea, as well as some involved in alleged human rights violations, the sources said.
The Trump administration has often used the entity list — which now includes more than 275 China-based firms and affiliates — to hit key Chinese industries.
These include telecom equipment giants Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and 150 affiliates, and ZTE Corp (中興) over sanction violations, as well as surveillance camera maker Hikvision Digital Technology Co (杭州海康威視數字技術), over suppression of China’s Uighur minority.
SMIC has already been in Washington’s crosshairs.
In September, the department mandated that suppliers of certain equipment to the company apply for export licenses after concluding there was an “unacceptable risk” that equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.
SMIC, the department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
Last month, the US Department of Defense added the company to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, effectively banning US investors from buying its shares starting late next year.
SMIC has repeatedly said that it has no relationship with the Chinese military.
The entity list designation would force SMIC to seek a special license from the commerce department before a US supplier could send it key goods, part of a bid by the administration to curb its access to sophisticated US chipmaking technology.
The commerce department is also expected to add numerous SMIC-affiliated companies to the entity list, the sources said.
SMIC is the largest Chinese chip manufacturer, but trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the industry’s market leader.
It has sought to build out foundries for the manufacture of computer chips that can compete with TSMC.
Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world’s top two economies sparred over Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, imposition of a National Security Law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to