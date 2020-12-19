Fund transaction alert thresholds to be lowered

SAFEGUARDS: Customers should receive notifications from banks or e-payment firms whenever they transfer over NT$30,000 via ATM or spend over NT$5,000 via credit card

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The legislature’s Finance Committee on Thursday approved a proposal requiring banks and electronic payment (e-payment) firms to send customers a transaction alert whenever they transfer more than NT$10,000 (US$351) via automatic-teller machines (ATMs) or spend more than NT$5,000 via e-payment tools to curb financial fraud.

The Bankers Association of the Republic of China’s (銀行公會) self-regulatory rules currently require banks to notify customers via e-mail or a text message if they transfer more than NT$30,000 via ATMs or spend more than NT$5,000 via credit cards.

However, the mechanism does not offer enough protection given rising incidences of financial fraud and as consumers increasingly prefer e-payment tools, such as Line Pay Money or Jkopay, over credit cards, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said at the committee meeting.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told lawmakers that it would ask the Bankers Association to amend the rules, which are expected to take effect in April next year.

The commission would also set a new goal for non-cash payment penetration rate, with the rate standing at 39.7 percent as of the end of September, lagging far behind the government’s target of 52 percent by the end of this year, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told the meeting.

“We would set a challenging goal, as it is still one of our important policies to boost non-cash payment in Taiwan,” Huang said.

Separately, the commission is considering raising the cap on rewards for whistle-blowers who report irregularities or offenses by financial firms to encourage more people to come forward.

Currently, the reward is capped at NT$400,000 for serious offenses in which a financial firm is fined more than NT$10 million or the offender is sentenced to at least three years in prison, the commission said at a news conference in New Taipei City.

From 2015 to last year, the commission gave out less than NT$300,000 per year in rewards, it said.