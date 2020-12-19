The legislature’s Finance Committee on Thursday approved a proposal requiring banks and electronic payment (e-payment) firms to send customers a transaction alert whenever they transfer more than NT$10,000 (US$351) via automatic-teller machines (ATMs) or spend more than NT$5,000 via e-payment tools to curb financial fraud.
The Bankers Association of the Republic of China’s (銀行公會) self-regulatory rules currently require banks to notify customers via e-mail or a text message if they transfer more than NT$30,000 via ATMs or spend more than NT$5,000 via credit cards.
However, the mechanism does not offer enough protection given rising incidences of financial fraud and as consumers increasingly prefer e-payment tools, such as Line Pay Money or Jkopay, over credit cards, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said at the committee meeting.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told lawmakers that it would ask the Bankers Association to amend the rules, which are expected to take effect in April next year.
The commission would also set a new goal for non-cash payment penetration rate, with the rate standing at 39.7 percent as of the end of September, lagging far behind the government’s target of 52 percent by the end of this year, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told the meeting.
“We would set a challenging goal, as it is still one of our important policies to boost non-cash payment in Taiwan,” Huang said.
Separately, the commission is considering raising the cap on rewards for whistle-blowers who report irregularities or offenses by financial firms to encourage more people to come forward.
Currently, the reward is capped at NT$400,000 for serious offenses in which a financial firm is fined more than NT$10 million or the offender is sentenced to at least three years in prison, the commission said at a news conference in New Taipei City.
From 2015 to last year, the commission gave out less than NT$300,000 per year in rewards, it said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to