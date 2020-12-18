AUSTRALIA
Job numbers beat forecast
Employers last month added more than twice the number of jobs forecast as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria state sparked a surge in hiring — further buttressed by a fiscal-monetary injection from the government and central bank. Employment jumped by 90,000, versus an expected 40,000 gain, data from the statistics bureau showed yesterday. The unemployment rate declined to 6.8 percent from 7 percent in October, which was also the median estimate. The participation rate climbed to 66.1 percent, compared with a forecast of 65.9 percent.
SAUDI ARABIA
Economy shrunk 4.6% in Q3
The kingdom’s economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some COVID-19 restrictions, but the oil sector continued to weigh on the economy, official data showed yesterday. The economy shrank 4.6 percent in the third quarter, rebounding slightly from the 7 percent slump in the previous quarter, but marked by declines in both the oil and non-oil sectors. The government on Tuesday said that it expected the economy to shrink by 3.7 percent this year, but to swing back to growth of 3.2 percent next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Novartis to buy Cadent
Novartis AG has agreed to buy Cadent Therapeutics, a US developer of treatments for cognitive and mood disorders, for as much as US$770 million, amid a wave of acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry. Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis would pay US$210 million up front and privately owned Cadent would be eligible for payments of as much as US$560 million upon meeting certain milestones, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Cadent said yesterday. Cadent already has an alliance with Novartis on a product for treatment-resistant depression.
ADVERTISING
WPP issues forecast
WPP PLC, the world’s biggest advertising company, expects to return to last year’s level of net sales by 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated its strategy switch to providing more digital services for clients. The British group said its key measurement of underlying net sales had fallen by 6.7 percent in the two months to last month, an improvement on the 7.6 percent drop in the quarter to end September. For the year, it sees a drop of 8.4 percent, the owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies said.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Bitcoin soars 20 percent
Bitcoin has surged about 20 percent this week, breaching US$22,000 for the first time, stirring predictions that more gains lie ahead. It yesterday jumped as much as 5.5 percent to about US$22,366, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg. The unit, which was wallowing near US$5,000 in March, has soldiered higher since online payments giant PayPal Inc said it would enable account-holders to use digital coins.
MINING
Rio Tinto names new CEO
Jakob Stausholm is to succeed Jean-Sebastien Jacques as Rio Tinto Group chief executive on Jan. 1, the company said yesterday. Jacques had announced earlier that he would step down following an investor backlash over the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site in Australia. Jacques is to step down on Jan. 1 and leave Rio on March 31, while 27-year Rio veteran Peter Cunningham would be interim chief financial officer, the company said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to