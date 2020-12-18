World Business Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Job numbers beat forecast

Employers last month added more than twice the number of jobs forecast as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria state sparked a surge in hiring — further buttressed by a fiscal-monetary injection from the government and central bank. Employment jumped by 90,000, versus an expected 40,000 gain, data from the statistics bureau showed yesterday. The unemployment rate declined to 6.8 percent from 7 percent in October, which was also the median estimate. The participation rate climbed to 66.1 percent, compared with a forecast of 65.9 percent.

SAUDI ARABIA

Economy shrunk 4.6% in Q3

The kingdom’s economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some COVID-19 restrictions, but the oil sector continued to weigh on the economy, official data showed yesterday. The economy shrank 4.6 percent in the third quarter, rebounding slightly from the 7 percent slump in the previous quarter, but marked by declines in both the oil and non-oil sectors. The government on Tuesday said that it expected the economy to shrink by 3.7 percent this year, but to swing back to growth of 3.2 percent next year.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis to buy Cadent

Novartis AG has agreed to buy Cadent Therapeutics, a US developer of treatments for cognitive and mood disorders, for as much as US$770 million, amid a wave of acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry. Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis would pay US$210 million up front and privately owned Cadent would be eligible for payments of as much as US$560 million upon meeting certain milestones, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Cadent said yesterday. Cadent already has an alliance with Novartis on a product for treatment-resistant depression.

ADVERTISING

WPP issues forecast

WPP PLC, the world’s biggest advertising company, expects to return to last year’s level of net sales by 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated its strategy switch to providing more digital services for clients. The British group said its key measurement of underlying net sales had fallen by 6.7 percent in the two months to last month, an improvement on the 7.6 percent drop in the quarter to end September. For the year, it sees a drop of 8.4 percent, the owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies said.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin soars 20 percent

Bitcoin has surged about 20 percent this week, breaching US$22,000 for the first time, stirring predictions that more gains lie ahead. It yesterday jumped as much as 5.5 percent to about US$22,366, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg. The unit, which was wallowing near US$5,000 in March, has soldiered higher since online payments giant PayPal Inc said it would enable account-holders to use digital coins.

MINING

Rio Tinto names new CEO

Jakob Stausholm is to succeed Jean-Sebastien Jacques as Rio Tinto Group chief executive on Jan. 1, the company said yesterday. Jacques had announced earlier that he would step down following an investor backlash over the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site in Australia. Jacques is to step down on Jan. 1 and leave Rio on March 31, while 27-year Rio veteran Peter Cunningham would be interim chief financial officer, the company said.