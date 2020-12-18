New Zealand’s economy bounced back strongly from recession in the third quarter, achieving a so-called V-shaped recovery as massive fiscal and monetary stimulus fueled consumer spending.
GDP surged 14 percent from the second quarter, when it contracted a revised 11 percent, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday.
Economists forecast a 12.9 percent gain. From a year earlier, the economy grew 0.4 percent, confounding the consensus forecast for a 1.8 percent decline.
The third-quarter expansion was driven by construction and services industries — in particular retailing, accommodation and restaurants, the agency said.
New Zealanders have gone on a spending spree since the nation eliminated community transmission of COVID-19 in May and then contained sporadic outbreaks.
However, the border remains closed to foreigners, crippling the tourism industry, and many businesses have put investment and hiring plans on hold, which is projected to push the jobless rate higher next year.
The V-shaped economic rebound is “vindication of the COVID-19 ‘elimination’ strategy New Zealand has pursued, as it has underpinned a strong economic recovery from what has been an unprecedented shock,” said Paul Bloxham, chief Australia and New Zealand economist at HSBC Holdings PLC in Sydney.
Still, “closed international borders to people movement are weighing on tourism and other services exports, and are set to continue to do so for some time,” he said.
The economy’s quick rebound to pre-COVID 19 levels was a rare feat, said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington.
“We can only identify three other countries that have achieved the ‘full recovery’: Taiwan, China and Ireland,” he said. “New Zealand is definitely in a very small minority.”
The government’s determination to eliminate the virus saw it impose one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, but allowed a quicker resumption of economic activity once it was stamped out.
The government has pledged NZ$62 billion (US$44 billion) of fiscal support to help revive domestic demand and protect jobs, while the central bank has slashed interest rates, and embarked on quantitative easing and term lending programs to further drive down borrowing costs.
Still, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and some economists have cautioned the economy might contract in the fourth quarter and even face a double-dip recession early next year, citing slower global growth and the possibility that the border would remain closed to most visitors until at least the second half of next year.
