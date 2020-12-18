ELECTRONICS
Aces to buy US firms
Electronic connector and wire harness maker Aces Electronics Co Ltd’s (宏致電子) board of directors has agreed to spend US$26.9 million to acquire Genesis Technology USA Inc and Genesis Holding Co, it said yesterday. Aces would purchase 100 percent of the shares in both companies in an effort to expand its presence in the 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) markets, it said in a release. It expects to complete the transactions by the end of March, it added. Genesis Technology USA and Genesis Holding are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a combined revenue of about US$45 million this year. Their business focuses on connectors, cables, stamping customized metal parts, high-speed power connectors and high-speed cable assemblies, as well as customized total solutions. Their products are used in set-top boxes, cable modems, telecom products, cloud-based data centers, industrial controls, and 5G and IoT applications, Aces said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nang Kuang drug approved
Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (南光化學製藥) has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for a prefilled icatibant injection of 30mg per 3mL for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, the company said yesterday. The drug would be immediately launched in the US to increase the company’s revenue, it said. Nang Kuang reported cumulative revenue of NT$1.58 billion (US$55.5 million) in the first 11 months of the year, down 0.03 percent year-on-year. Net profit in the first three quarters of this year totaled NT$135.71 million, compared with NT$137.14 million in the same period last year, company data showed. Earnings per share fell from NT$1.37 to NT$1.34 over the period.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Vanguard leases gas plant
Vanguard International Semiconductor Co (世界先進) on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to lease a gas plant in Singapore for S$17.61 million (US$13.3 million). The company, which makes power management ICs and driver ICs for displays, said in a regulatory filing that Vanguard International Semiconductor Singapore Pte Ltd has reached an agreement with Linde Gas Singapore Pte Ltd to lease a nitrogen gas plant for S$128,000 per month. Due to strong demand for 8-inch wafers, Vanguard has been expanding capacity since last year and plans to increase its Singaporean unit’s monthly capacity to 40,000 wafers in the middle of next year, from 30,000 wafers this year. The company has said that the output of the Singaporean plant is expected to contribute to 15 percent of its total output next year, up from 10 percent this year.
EQUITIES
Index seeks accreditation
CTBC Investments Co Ltd (中國信託投信) has applied for the accreditation of the ICE Factset Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor Index with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, marking the 11th accreditation case for 14 indices this year, the exchange said in a release yesterday. The ICE Factset Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor Index is compiled and maintained by ICE Data Indices LLC to track the performance of high-quality or dividend-paying semiconductor companies listed in Taiwan, the exchange said. There are 30 stocks selected as constituents of the index, it said. There are 118 listed exchange-traded funds, tracking domestic and international exchanges’ equity, bond, commodity and other investment tools to meet investor’s diverse appetite and asset allocation purposes, the exchange said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to