ELECTRONICS

Aces to buy US firms

Electronic connector and wire harness maker Aces Electronics Co Ltd’s (宏致電子) board of directors has agreed to spend US$26.9 million to acquire Genesis Technology USA Inc and Genesis Holding Co, it said yesterday. Aces would purchase 100 percent of the shares in both companies in an effort to expand its presence in the 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) markets, it said in a release. It expects to complete the transactions by the end of March, it added. Genesis Technology USA and Genesis Holding are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a combined revenue of about US$45 million this year. Their business focuses on connectors, cables, stamping customized metal parts, high-speed power connectors and high-speed cable assemblies, as well as customized total solutions. Their products are used in set-top boxes, cable modems, telecom products, cloud-based data centers, industrial controls, and 5G and IoT applications, Aces said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Nang Kuang drug approved

Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (南光化學製藥) has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for a prefilled icatibant injection of 30mg per 3mL for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, the company said yesterday. The drug would be immediately launched in the US to increase the company’s revenue, it said. Nang Kuang reported cumulative revenue of NT$1.58 billion (US$55.5 million) in the first 11 months of the year, down 0.03 percent year-on-year. Net profit in the first three quarters of this year totaled NT$135.71 million, compared with NT$137.14 million in the same period last year, company data showed. Earnings per share fell from NT$1.37 to NT$1.34 over the period.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Vanguard leases gas plant

Vanguard International Semiconductor Co (世界先進) on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to lease a gas plant in Singapore for S$17.61 million (US$13.3 million). The company, which makes power management ICs and driver ICs for displays, said in a regulatory filing that Vanguard International Semiconductor Singapore Pte Ltd has reached an agreement with Linde Gas Singapore Pte Ltd to lease a nitrogen gas plant for S$128,000 per month. Due to strong demand for 8-inch wafers, Vanguard has been expanding capacity since last year and plans to increase its Singaporean unit’s monthly capacity to 40,000 wafers in the middle of next year, from 30,000 wafers this year. The company has said that the output of the Singaporean plant is expected to contribute to 15 percent of its total output next year, up from 10 percent this year.

EQUITIES

Index seeks accreditation

CTBC Investments Co Ltd (中國信託投信) has applied for the accreditation of the ICE Factset Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor Index with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, marking the 11th accreditation case for 14 indices this year, the exchange said in a release yesterday. The ICE Factset Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor Index is compiled and maintained by ICE Data Indices LLC to track the performance of high-quality or dividend-paying semiconductor companies listed in Taiwan, the exchange said. There are 30 stocks selected as constituents of the index, it said. There are 118 listed exchange-traded funds, tracking domestic and international exchanges’ equity, bond, commodity and other investment tools to meet investor’s diverse appetite and asset allocation purposes, the exchange said.