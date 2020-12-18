Basic tax allowance increase to benefit 2m households

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Finance has adjusted upward a basic allowance that taxpayers can deduct from their income when filing their taxes, a measure that would benefit 2.05 million households, it said on Wednesday.

The basic living expense allowance per person for fiscal year 2020 for income taxes to be filed next year has been raised from NT$175,000 to NT$182,000 (US$6,144 to US$6,390), the ministry said.

Under the individual income tax filing system, if the amount of basic living expenses is higher than the sum of the personal exemption (NT$88,000 per taxpayer or dependent), a standard deduction of NT$120,000 per taxpayer and various special deductions, the difference can be used as an additional tax deduction from the taxpayer’s total income.

Taipei National Taxation Bureau employees wearing red cloth check tax documents submitted by local residents in Taipei on May 12. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

In a statement, the ministry said that the basic living expenses allowance would benefit 2.05 million households during next year’s tax season, up 270,000 from the year before, and cost the government NT$9.657 billion in tax revenue.

The increase in the tax-free allowance could amount to NT$28,000 in additional nontaxable income for a family of four.

Based on a 5 percent income tax rate, such a family could pay NT$1,400 less in taxes.

Under the Taxpayer Rights Protection Act (納稅者權利保護法), the basic living expense allowance is set at 60 percent of the median rate of expenditure per person in the preceding year. Last year, it was NT$302,887.