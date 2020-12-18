Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) aims to boost its food and beverage sales during the upcoming high season by double percentage points at its banquet facility at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC).
Cosmos Banquet at TICC (世貿國際會館), the group’s stand-alone restaurant, is looking to attract corporate guests and families by launching a revised duck menu at discount rates, marketing and communications head Blithe Chao (趙芝綺) said earlier this week.
“We expect the promotion campaign that features creative and conventional duck dishes from NT$1,980 to NT$2,999 [US$69.52 to US$105.30] to help increase the revenue by 20 percent, as duck dishes are popular with Taiwanese diners all year round,” she said.
The restaurant has already received reservations for the run-up to the Lunar New Year, which next year falls on Feb. 10.
However, big tech companies have announced plans to not to hold their traditional weiya parties (尾牙) this year as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts, but are recommending smaller gatherings among departments and divisions.
The arrangements would not affect Cosmos Banquet at TICC due to its relatively small capacity, officials said, adding that the promotional duck menu is targeted at such small gatherings.
The discounts are to last through Jan. 31, with free duck dishes to surprise diners on Thursday and Friday evenings, Chao said.
Meanwhile, the group is also offering a Lunar New Year’s Eve menu at its Chinese restaurants — priced from NT$10,800 for a table of six and from NT$16,800 for a table of 10 — to take advantage of family gatherings from Feb. 11 to 14, which might help increase revenue by 10 percent, Chao said.
