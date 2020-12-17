European regulators lifted their de facto ban on bank dividends while imposing strict limits on payout levels to help lenders maintain financial strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The European Central Bank (ECB) said that the continent’s banks should keep dividends and share repurchases to less than 15 percent of profit for last year and this year, or 0.2 percent of their key capital ratio, whichever is lower, according to a statement on Tuesday.
That is a more conservative payout level than the Bank of England announced last week.
Photo: Bloomberg
With European lenders’ shares lagging behind the broader market this year, they repeatedly warned that being unable to return cash to investors risks cutting them off from capital markets.
Despite optimism that the end of the pandemic is in sight, some regulators remain concerned that allowing a full return to payouts might leave banks without the financial reserves to bear losses without taxpayer bailouts.
“It’s an important opening,” ECB Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Enria said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We are moving slowly back to normal, although we are not in normality yet.”
While the economy’s path is clearer, there is “not a lot of visibility on the asset quality trajectory” at banks, Enria said.
Financial institutions are also benefiting from government, central bank and regulatory support, which justifies the ECB’s call for prudence, he said.
The cap makes the ECB one of the more hawkish banking watchdogs in Europe.
The Bank of England last week said that it would allow lenders to make payouts that do not exceed 0.2 percent of their risk-weighted assets, or 25 percent of cumulative quarterly profits over last year and this year, after deducting shareholder distributions.
The US Federal Reserve has barred the biggest US banks from stock buybacks and capped dividend payouts at second-quarter levels through the rest of this year.
Bank would probably pay out 10 billion to 12 billion euros (US$12.2 billion to US$14.6 billion) if they stick to the cap, or about one-third of what they would during a normal year, Enria said.
“We don’t expect to have to intervene too much,” he said. “Most of the banks have already decided to be moderate.”
Lenders need to be profitable and have “robust capital trajectories” if they want to return funds to shareholders and would need to contact their regulators “to discuss whether the level of intended distribution is prudent,” the ECB said, without giving more information.
The watchdog also urged banks to adopt “extreme moderation” when setting staff compensation.
