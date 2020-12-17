Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX up on US gains

The TAIEX moved sharply higher with buying across the board yesterday, as local investors took their cues from solid gains posted overnight on US markets, amid optimism over the passage of a new US stimulus package to address the economic impact of COVID-19. Buying in the local bellwether electronics sector increased, driving up the broader market on the back of an all-time high posted by the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Tuesday, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 235.94 points, or 1.68 percent, at 14,304.46, on turnover of NT$249.925 billion (US$8.78 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$29.34 billion of shares after net sales of NT$16.52 billion on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

TECHNOLOGY

Delta launches data center

Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday said that it has implemented its energy-saving point-of-delivery data center solution to develop Vietnam’s first Uptime Tier Certification of Constructed Facility, a TIER III-certified data center for a subsidiary of Hanoi Telecom Corp. The TIER III certification by the US-based Uptime Institute entails an annual uptime of 99.982 percent for the newly implemented data center, Delta said in a news release. The new data center is in the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park and occupies 750m2, it said. The company said that it would work with its partners and customers in the region to build the foundations of 5G networks.

TOBACCO AND LIQUOR

TTL bonuses reflect profits

State-owned Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp (TTL, 台灣菸酒) on Monday said that it would issue year-end bonuses equal to 4.4 months of salary because of its good results this year, despite the adverse effect of COVID-19 on spending. TTL chairman Ting Yen-che (丁彥哲) said that the company beat its goal of a pretax profit of NT$7.8 billion this year after posting profit of NT$8.12 billion in the first 11 months. TTL would likely achieve a pretax profit target of NT$8.6 billion for the year set by the Ministry of Finance, because it is only about NT$500 million short, Ting said. TTL, which has a workforce of 5,500, recovered from a slowdown related to COVID-19 in the first half of the year with the help of strong demand in the second half.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Shop recovers NT$4m receipt

A mochi shop in Suao Township (蘇澳) that issued a receipt for NT$4 million more than the actual price of the mochi it sold has recovered the receipt and saved itself a small fine. The store said that the customer, who received the receipt for NT$4,000,054 for the NT$54 purchase of three sweet sticky rice cakes on Sunday, contacted the shop on Tuesday evening in response to an online appeal. The store would have had to pay a business tax of nearly NT$200,000 for the NT$4,000,054 sale shown on the receipt, known formally as a uniform invoice, if it could not get the receipt back. It issued an appeal on its Facebook page earlier on Tuesday asking for help to find the customer, who was described as a woman dressed in red based on CCTV footage. The customer responded when her friends reached out to her after learning of the store’s problem, which made local news headlines.