EQUITIES
TAIEX up on US gains
The TAIEX moved sharply higher with buying across the board yesterday, as local investors took their cues from solid gains posted overnight on US markets, amid optimism over the passage of a new US stimulus package to address the economic impact of COVID-19. Buying in the local bellwether electronics sector increased, driving up the broader market on the back of an all-time high posted by the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Tuesday, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 235.94 points, or 1.68 percent, at 14,304.46, on turnover of NT$249.925 billion (US$8.78 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$29.34 billion of shares after net sales of NT$16.52 billion on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TECHNOLOGY
Delta launches data center
Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday said that it has implemented its energy-saving point-of-delivery data center solution to develop Vietnam’s first Uptime Tier Certification of Constructed Facility, a TIER III-certified data center for a subsidiary of Hanoi Telecom Corp. The TIER III certification by the US-based Uptime Institute entails an annual uptime of 99.982 percent for the newly implemented data center, Delta said in a news release. The new data center is in the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park and occupies 750m2, it said. The company said that it would work with its partners and customers in the region to build the foundations of 5G networks.
TOBACCO AND LIQUOR
TTL bonuses reflect profits
State-owned Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp (TTL, 台灣菸酒) on Monday said that it would issue year-end bonuses equal to 4.4 months of salary because of its good results this year, despite the adverse effect of COVID-19 on spending. TTL chairman Ting Yen-che (丁彥哲) said that the company beat its goal of a pretax profit of NT$7.8 billion this year after posting profit of NT$8.12 billion in the first 11 months. TTL would likely achieve a pretax profit target of NT$8.6 billion for the year set by the Ministry of Finance, because it is only about NT$500 million short, Ting said. TTL, which has a workforce of 5,500, recovered from a slowdown related to COVID-19 in the first half of the year with the help of strong demand in the second half.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Shop recovers NT$4m receipt
A mochi shop in Suao Township (蘇澳) that issued a receipt for NT$4 million more than the actual price of the mochi it sold has recovered the receipt and saved itself a small fine. The store said that the customer, who received the receipt for NT$4,000,054 for the NT$54 purchase of three sweet sticky rice cakes on Sunday, contacted the shop on Tuesday evening in response to an online appeal. The store would have had to pay a business tax of nearly NT$200,000 for the NT$4,000,054 sale shown on the receipt, known formally as a uniform invoice, if it could not get the receipt back. It issued an appeal on its Facebook page earlier on Tuesday asking for help to find the customer, who was described as a woman dressed in red based on CCTV footage. The customer responded when her friends reached out to her after learning of the store’s problem, which made local news headlines.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to