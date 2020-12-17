Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to begin phase 2 testing of its COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the third local developer to seek permission to test the efficacy of its product on a larger scale, following Adimmune Corp (國光生技) and United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技).
All participants in its phase 1 trial had completed the two-dose regimen of the vaccine, allowing researchers to obtain data on its safety and ability to elicit an immune response, Medigen said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said that it had applied to the Food and Drug Administration for permission to begin phase 2 clinical trials to test the vaccine’s efficacy on 3,700 volunteers.
Photo: CNA
The testing would “primarily” be done in Taiwan, the company said, although it had previously announced an agreement with the Vietnamese National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to enroll Vietnamese as well.
If everything goes smoothly, the phase 2 trial could be completed by the middle of next year, allowing Medigen to seek emergency use authorization from the administration, the company said.
Medigen’s recombinant protein vaccine, MVC-COV1901, was developed jointly with the US National Institutes of Health.
The company has said that it plans to produce 10 million to 20 million doses of its vaccine next year if it is approved.
It received NT$472.19 million (US$16.58 million) from the government to develop the vaccine, the most among the three firms conducting clinical trials.
