The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday said that eight local banks should reduce the number of construction loans issued and enhance risk management, or they would be ordered to set aside higher loan-loss provisions.
The commission’s warning came after it last week announced that it would conduct a special examination of the top 10 mortgage lenders from this month to March, as part of the government’s efforts to rein in the overheated property market.
All local banks’ combined construction loans, indicative of the confidence of the construction sector, hit a record at NT$2.69 trillion (US$94.47 billion) as of the end of October, which accounted for 8.62 percent of their total lending, the highest ratio compared with a range of 7.13 to 9.12 percent from 2015 to last year, the commission said.
Photo: CNA
Among the nations’ 36 banks, construction loans made up more than 10 percent of eight banks’ outstanding lending, signally their concentration on construction loans, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Although the eight lenders’ non-performing loan ratios for construction loans are not much higher than the average, their failure to diversify their lending portfolio would result in higher risks, Tong said, declining to name the banks.
The commission has asked the eight banks to submit improvement plans soon, and would monitor their performance on a monthly basis, Tong said.
It is not easy for banks to slash their construction loans in the short term, as such loans are usually long-term, but the commission expects banks to at least refrain from approving more new loans, he said.
If the eight banks fail to improve, they would need to set aside 2 percent loan-loss provisions on their construction loans, up from the current requirement of 1.5 percent, Tong said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to