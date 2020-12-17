Over 90% of firms to give bonuses: poll

Most Taiwanese firms plan to distribute year-end bonuses equivalent to 1.15 months of wages on average, as the nation’s economy holds firm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed yesterday.

A total of 92.2 percent of local firms intend to provide employees with year-end bonuses based on earnings this year, the annual survey said, after polling 1,808 companies from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29.

The sum is slightly higher than last year’s average of 1.1 months, it said.

Financial companies topped the ranking, with plans to distribute an average bonus of 1.94 months, followed by semiconductor firms at 1.5 months, and optical equipment manufacturers at 1.27 months, the survey found.

The hospitality industry fared the weakest, with year-end bonuses standing at 0.61 percent of monthly salaries, while 11.4 percent of restaurants and hotels do not plan to give bonuses, it showed.

The sector is still taking a hit from the virus outbreak, which has played havoc on international travel.

The survey also examined pay levels at different sectors and found that semiconductor firms offer the highest average annual pay of NT$959,000 (US$33,677.48), followed by financial firms at NT$832,000 and telecommunication service carriers at NT$816,000.

By job positions, integrated circuit engineers enjoy the highest annual pay, averaging NT$1.3 million, it said.

The survey also showed that 36.3 percent of companies are looking to raise wages by an average of 3.4 percent next year.

Software programmers might enjoy a pay raise of 4.5 percent, while professional consultants and staffers at optical equipment suppliers could see wage increases of 3.9 percent and 3.8 percent respectively, it said.