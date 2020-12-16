World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Dividend cap abolished

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority yesterday abolished its cap on bank dividend payments as the economic recovery takes hold, although it urged lenders to ensure that payouts are sustainable. From the start of next year, banks would no longer be held to a minimum level of earnings retention, the agency said in a statement. In April, it had recommended lenders defer decisions on dividends until the outlook was clearer, effectively banning payouts. That guidance was eased in July, when it imposed a dividend cap of 50 percent of earnings for the remainder of next year.

CHINA

Retail sales increase

Retail sales rose 5 percent year-on-year last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Catering sector revenue growth was down by 0.6 percent after turning positive for the first time this year a month earlier. Industrial production grew slightly to 7 percent, up from 6.9 percent in October. The urban unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.2 percent, the fourth straight month of declines.

SCOOTERS

Ola unveils factory plan

The Indian ride-hailing firm Ola on Monday said it plans to build the world’s largest scooter factory in India, aiming to make 2 million electric two-wheelers a year for Asia, Europe and Latin America. The firm, which has financial backing from Softbank Group Corp, said the plan would create 10,000 jobs and that it would invest US$325 million in the plant in Tamil Nadu. The factory would help make India a “manufacturing hub for electric vehicles” as Ola gears up to launch its e-scooters in the coming months, the company said.

SINGAPORE

Home sales rise

Home sales rose last month following demand from locals betting that prices could rebound next year as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchases of new private apartments rose 18 percent to 767, from 645 in October, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday. “With countries already buying vaccines and Singapore expected to ease more virus measures in the coming months, there’s optimism in the market that home prices will jump,” said Christine Sun (孫燕清), head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業).

APPAREL

Adidas mulls Reebok sale

German sportswear giant Adidas AG on Monday said that it was mulling a sale of its long-struggling US subsidiary Reebok. “Adidas has begun to assess strategic alternatives for Reebok,” the company said in a statement, adding that these “include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company.” It said that a decision would be announced on March 10, when the group is to present a new five-year strategy.

INTERNET

Outage hits Google services

A massive blackout on Monday temporarily disrupted popular Google services such as Gmail and YouTube worldwide. The outage began shortly before 4am Pacific time and lasted about 45 minutes, according to the Silicon Valley-based firm. Services that require users to log in to accounts such as video-sharing platform YouTube or e-mail service Gmail had “higher error rates” than usual resulting in people being denied access, Google said.