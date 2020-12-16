BANKING
Dividend cap abolished
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority yesterday abolished its cap on bank dividend payments as the economic recovery takes hold, although it urged lenders to ensure that payouts are sustainable. From the start of next year, banks would no longer be held to a minimum level of earnings retention, the agency said in a statement. In April, it had recommended lenders defer decisions on dividends until the outlook was clearer, effectively banning payouts. That guidance was eased in July, when it imposed a dividend cap of 50 percent of earnings for the remainder of next year.
CHINA
Retail sales increase
Retail sales rose 5 percent year-on-year last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Catering sector revenue growth was down by 0.6 percent after turning positive for the first time this year a month earlier. Industrial production grew slightly to 7 percent, up from 6.9 percent in October. The urban unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.2 percent, the fourth straight month of declines.
SCOOTERS
Ola unveils factory plan
The Indian ride-hailing firm Ola on Monday said it plans to build the world’s largest scooter factory in India, aiming to make 2 million electric two-wheelers a year for Asia, Europe and Latin America. The firm, which has financial backing from Softbank Group Corp, said the plan would create 10,000 jobs and that it would invest US$325 million in the plant in Tamil Nadu. The factory would help make India a “manufacturing hub for electric vehicles” as Ola gears up to launch its e-scooters in the coming months, the company said.
SINGAPORE
Home sales rise
Home sales rose last month following demand from locals betting that prices could rebound next year as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchases of new private apartments rose 18 percent to 767, from 645 in October, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday. “With countries already buying vaccines and Singapore expected to ease more virus measures in the coming months, there’s optimism in the market that home prices will jump,” said Christine Sun (孫燕清), head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業).
APPAREL
Adidas mulls Reebok sale
German sportswear giant Adidas AG on Monday said that it was mulling a sale of its long-struggling US subsidiary Reebok. “Adidas has begun to assess strategic alternatives for Reebok,” the company said in a statement, adding that these “include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company.” It said that a decision would be announced on March 10, when the group is to present a new five-year strategy.
INTERNET
Outage hits Google services
A massive blackout on Monday temporarily disrupted popular Google services such as Gmail and YouTube worldwide. The outage began shortly before 4am Pacific time and lasted about 45 minutes, according to the Silicon Valley-based firm. Services that require users to log in to accounts such as video-sharing platform YouTube or e-mail service Gmail had “higher error rates” than usual resulting in people being denied access, Google said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over