BOC Aviation Ltd (中銀航空租賃) has asked a Malaysian court to dismiss AirAsia X Bhd’s debt restructuring scheme, saying that it rules out a debt-to-equity swap and gives too much power to Airbus SE as a creditor, an affidavit filed by a top BOC executive showed.
AirAsia X, the long-haul unit of budget airline AirAsia Group, has proposed to reconstitute US$15.3 billion of debt into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit (US$48 million) and have the rest waived.
The airline, which has posted losses since June last year, said that the alternative was to face liquidation with no returns to creditors. It is now seeking court approval to convene a meeting with creditors to vote on the scheme.
Photo: Reuters
In an affidavit filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov. 26, BOC chief operating officer David Walton said that the restructuring was unfair, as it writes off 99.7 percent of claims without offering creditors an equity stake.
BOC in May became one of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA’s top shareholders after agreeing with other lessors to convert debt to equity. The airline sought bankruptcy protection last month after failing to get more state support.
Walton also questioned AirAsia X’s debt calculations, given that most of the amount was tied to aircraft orders from Airbus that have not been delivered.
AirAsia X had previously disclosed that BOC had challenged the restructuring, but had not given the reasons for it.
“Aircraft purchase commitments cannot be considered as an accurate assessment of the accrued and crystallized debts,” Walton said in the affidavit supporting the lawsuit by BOC.
In other recent restructurings such as Thai Airways International PCL and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, the main creditors have been current financiers, lessors and suppliers, not plane manufacturers based on orders.
AirAsia X’s restructuring plan needs approval from creditors holding at least 75 percent of the total value of the debt.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told reporters that Airbus has nearly 75 percent on its own, giving lessors relatively little say.
Walton said that BOC should be categorized as a financing creditor separately from an equipment manufacturer like Airbus, as they have different interests.
AirAsia X did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
BOC declined to comment, saying that it is engaged in legal action, while Airbus declined to comment citing confidentiality.
Last month, a British court ordered AirAsia X to pay BOC US$23.4 million for outstanding aircraft lease liabilities. BOC registered the foreign judgement in Malaysia last week.
AirAsia X on Monday announced plans to raise US$123 million through a rights issue from existing shareholders and share subscription from new investors.
However, the fundraising is contingent on approval for the restructuring scheme and at least a dozen creditors have filed objections to it.
AirAsia X said that it would continue to engage with creditors to allay their concerns.
