Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and TikTok face fines of up to 10 percent of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain yesterday.
Tech platforms would also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography to ensure the safety of children online, the British government said.
“We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech,” British Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.
Photo: AFP
The rules, which are to be introduced in legislation next year, could lead to sites that break the rules being blocked and senior managers held liable for content.
Popular platforms would be required to have clear policies for content that, while not illegal, could cause harm, such as disseminating misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
Dowden said that the framework would give large digital businesses “robust rules” to follow.
Facebook and Google in February said that they would work with the government on the regulations.
Both companies said that they took safety extremely seriously, and they had already changed their policies and operations to better tackle the issue.
British media regulator Ofcom would be given the power to fine companies up to ￡18 million (US$24 million) or 10 percent of global turnover, whichever is higher, for breaking the rules.
It would also be able to block noncompliant services from being accessed in Britain.
In related news, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook and Google might have to change their business practices in Europe or face hefty fines of 6 to 10 percent under new draft EU rules.
The rules are the most serious attempt by the 27-country bloc to rein in the power of the US tech giants, which control troves of data and online platforms on which thousands of companies and millions of Europeans rely.
They also mark the European Commission’s frustration with its antitrust cases against the tech giants, notably Google, which critics say did not address the problem.
One set of rules called the Digital Markets Act calls for fines up to 10 percent of annual turnover for online gatekeepers found breaching the new rules, a person familiar with the matter told reporters.
It also sets out a list of dos and do nots for gatekeepers, which would be classified according to criteria such as number of users, revenues and the number of markets in which they are active, other sources said.
The second set of rules known as the Digital Services Act also targets very large online platforms as those with more than 45 million users.
