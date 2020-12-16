VW deal addresses board battle

‘ELECTROMOBILITY’: An executive said that there was total agreement between the supervisory board, the board of management and employee representatives

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany





Volkswagen AG’s (VW) supervisory board on Monday announced a deal to end infighting over top jobs and strategy that risked toppling Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess, saying that the boss’s strategy had their “full support.”

Diess, 62, has come into conflict with Volkswagen’s worker representatives over his plans for the massive automaker to shift toward electric vehicles and break decades-old power structures that many observers blame for its “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal.

The company said in a statement that the supervisory board “unanimously resolved to give its full support to the strategy, in particular the orientation of the company towards electromobility and digitalization.”

Volkswagen AG chief executive Herbert Diess sits in an ID.3 pre-production prototype ahead of the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Germany on Sept. 9 last year. Photo: Reuters

“In the upcoming years, the board of management ... will implement the strategy with Herbert Diess at the top,” it said.

Media reports suggested that Diess had demanded an extension of his contract beyond its current end date in 2023 as proof that he had the non-executives’ backing.

While the company did not grant the former BMW AG executive that vote of confidence, it did confirm his nominees to top roles.

Arno Antlitz, finance chief at high-end subsidiary Audi AG, is to take control of the entire group’s finances from June.

Meanwhile Thomas Schmall is to move from Volkswagen Components to take responsibility for “technology” across the group, while Murat Aksel is to become group head of purchasing on top of the same role at the Volkswagen brand.

Diess’ push for change at Volkswagen has seen him lock horns with Bernd Osterloh, the head of Volkswagen Group’s works council.

As recently as June, an attack by union representatives cost the CEO his role as head of the flagship Volkswagen brand, after they accused him of “massive failures of management” in launching two crucial new models.

Now there is “total agreement between the supervisory board, the board of management and the employee representatives” on Volkswagen’s objectives, Osterloh was quoted as saying.

Volkswagen is pumping more than 35 billion euros (US$43 billion) into electric vehicles and plans to sell 26 million vehicles from a range of 70 electric models by 2030.

Diess has publicly stated his objective is to catch up with US competitor Tesla Inc.

Also in Monday’s statement, the supervisory board said that sportscar maker Lamborghini and motorbike company Ducati would remain part of the Volkswagen group, although press reports and analysts regularly suggest that the two brands might be sold off or floated separately on the stock market.