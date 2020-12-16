EQUITIES
TAIEX takes a 1 percent hit
The TAIEX yesterday took a beating, falling more than 140 points, as investors were concerned about further foreign institutional selling ahead of the Christmas holiday. Downward pressure was seen across the board, with the bellwether electronics sector in focus as investors rushed to lock in gains built on large-cap tech stocks in recent sessions, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 142.53 points, or 1 percent, at 14,068.52, on turnover of NT$273.017 billion (US$9.59 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$16.52 billion of shares on the main board, compared with aggregate net sales of NT$12.93 billion from Dec. 1 to Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Analysts said that the nearest technical support for the TAIEX is expected at about 14,000 points, but if foreign investors continue to take their money and run before the holiday, it is possible the index could fall below that soon.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang profit rises 11%
Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which manufactures bumpers and automotive sheet metal products, yesterday said that pretax profit increased 11 percent to NT$107 million last month from NT$96.2 million in October on improved foreign-exchange losses, marking its third straight month of growth. On an annual basis, pretax profit plunged 66.8 percent, mostly due to a lack of air cargo and shipping containers, and surging transportation costs. Tong Yang booked NT$13.81 million in foreign exchange-losses last month, improving from NT$27.63 million a month earlier, the company said. In the first 11 months of the year, Tong Yang’s pretax profit reached NT$862 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.56.
ENERGY
Fortune Electric booming
Fortune Electric Co’s (華城電機) production lines are fully loaded with orders until July and the company said it expects double-digit growth in revenue next year, thanks to its successful position in the offshore wind and electric vehicle supply chains. Fortune Electric, which began as a maker of transformers, has expanded into solar power, offshore wind, energy storage and electric vehicle charging in the past few years, spokesman Ted Hsu (許逸德) said last week. It reported accumulated revenue of NT$6.47 billion in the first 11 months of the year, up 35.04 percent year-on-year. Net profit for the first three quarters was NT$304 million, up 40.8 percent from a year earlier, while earnings per share were NT$1.16, compared with NT$0.83.
BANKING
Cash acceptance required
The People’s Bank of China yesterday called for wider acceptance of cash in economic activities and vowed to punish those who refuse to accept cash payments due to a widening gap in access to digital services in China. As online payments via barcodes and third-party payment apps such as Alipay (支付寶) and Tenpay (財付通) have grown in popularity, some merchants and institutions have become reluctant to accept cash for reasons such as cost control or user experience, with the trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a notice. “Renminbi [yuan] cash is the most basic means of payment. Entities or individuals cannot refuse to accept it,” it said, adding that it would investigate and punish firms or individuals who refuse to accept cash or adopt discriminatory measures against cash payments.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over