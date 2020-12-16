Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX takes a 1 percent hit

The TAIEX yesterday took a beating, falling more than 140 points, as investors were concerned about further foreign institutional selling ahead of the Christmas holiday. Downward pressure was seen across the board, with the bellwether electronics sector in focus as investors rushed to lock in gains built on large-cap tech stocks in recent sessions, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 142.53 points, or 1 percent, at 14,068.52, on turnover of NT$273.017 billion (US$9.59 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$16.52 billion of shares on the main board, compared with aggregate net sales of NT$12.93 billion from Dec. 1 to Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Analysts said that the nearest technical support for the TAIEX is expected at about 14,000 points, but if foreign investors continue to take their money and run before the holiday, it is possible the index could fall below that soon.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang profit rises 11%

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which manufactures bumpers and automotive sheet metal products, yesterday said that pretax profit increased 11 percent to NT$107 million last month from NT$96.2 million in October on improved foreign-exchange losses, marking its third straight month of growth. On an annual basis, pretax profit plunged 66.8 percent, mostly due to a lack of air cargo and shipping containers, and surging transportation costs. Tong Yang booked NT$13.81 million in foreign exchange-losses last month, improving from NT$27.63 million a month earlier, the company said. In the first 11 months of the year, Tong Yang’s pretax profit reached NT$862 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.56.

ENERGY

Fortune Electric booming

Fortune Electric Co’s (華城電機) production lines are fully loaded with orders until July and the company said it expects double-digit growth in revenue next year, thanks to its successful position in the offshore wind and electric vehicle supply chains. Fortune Electric, which began as a maker of transformers, has expanded into solar power, offshore wind, energy storage and electric vehicle charging in the past few years, spokesman Ted Hsu (許逸德) said last week. It reported accumulated revenue of NT$6.47 billion in the first 11 months of the year, up 35.04 percent year-on-year. Net profit for the first three quarters was NT$304 million, up 40.8 percent from a year earlier, while earnings per share were NT$1.16, compared with NT$0.83.

BANKING

Cash acceptance required

The People’s Bank of China yesterday called for wider acceptance of cash in economic activities and vowed to punish those who refuse to accept cash payments due to a widening gap in access to digital services in China. As online payments via barcodes and third-party payment apps such as Alipay (支付寶) and Tenpay (財付通) have grown in popularity, some merchants and institutions have become reluctant to accept cash for reasons such as cost control or user experience, with the trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a notice. “Renminbi [yuan] cash is the most basic means of payment. Entities or individuals cannot refuse to accept it,” it said, adding that it would investigate and punish firms or individuals who refuse to accept cash or adopt discriminatory measures against cash payments.