Taipei moves up Asia-Pacific real-estate ranking

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei took 11th spot in the latest real-estate investment prospects rankings for the Asia-Pacific region, a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the Urban Land Institute showed.

In the “Emerging Trends in Real Estate Asia-Pacific 2021” ranking, Taipei rose three notches from a year earlier to 11th place among 22 cities in the region, due to Taiwan’s efforts to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic, PwC said.

Taipei has also enjoyed ample liquidity, and the investment prospects in the city’s real-estate market have been recognized by many investors, it said.

The Taipei 101 building, second right, stands among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei on June 2. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Bloomberg

“Certainly, in a handful of Asia-Pacific cities where the impact of COVID-19 is currently minimal, there has been little sign of slowing demand. Taipei is one market where leasing activity remains solid,” PwC said in a report on the survey.

Taipei was at the bottom in 22nd place in 2017 and 2018, and ranked No. 21 last year, before taking 14th position this year, PwC said.

Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney took the top three spots respectively, while Seoul was in fourth place, the survey found.

Shanghai was seventh, Shenzhen ninth and Beijing 12th, while Hong Kong was last.

PwC said the poll highlighted the evolving trends shaping the real-estate industry in the Asia-Pacific.

The report on the survey included proprietary data and insights from 391 leading real-estate industry experts in the region.