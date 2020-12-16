Deposits of Chinese yuan held by local banks up slightly

Chinese yuan deposits held by local banks last month inched up 0.2 percent to 23.86 billion yuan (US$3.65 billion), helped by dividend income remittance by corporate customers, while retail accounts continued to cut holdings, the central bank said yesterday.

It is the second consecutive month of increases, and arose despite domestic banking units — which hold the bulk of yuan deposits — reporting a 0.7 percent decline in their collective balance from a month earlier to a nearly a seven-year low of 20.49 billion yuan, the latest official data showed.

The central bank linked the retreat to new-found interest in local shares among Taiwanese investors.

The TAIEX last month and this month repeatedly broke records before pullbacks this week, Taiwan Stock Exchange figures showed.

The shift in preference came despite recent appreciation of the yuan and interest rate recovery, the central bank said.

Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) offered interest rates of 3.05 percent for yuan-denominated one-month time deposits, while Jih Sun International Bank (日盛國際商銀) offered interest rates of 2 percent for three-month deposits, much higher than interest rates for deposits based on other currencies.

Interest rates for yuan deposits of all tenures picked up last month — by as much as 0.85 percentage points — but failed to motivate Taiwanese investors, the central bank said.

It remains to be seen whether the rebound in yuan interest rates can sustain, given that the People’s Bank of China continued to inject money into that nation’s financial system to support the economy, the central bank said.

Yuan deposits by offshore banking units gained 6.7 percent, or 492 million yuan, to 30.96 billion yuan last month, as corporate accounts benefited from remittance of yuan dividend incomes, it said.