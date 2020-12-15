FRANCE
Rebound expected next year
The economy will next year rebound as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, although not as fast as previously expected, the central bank forecast yesterday. After contracting about 9 percent this year, the eurozone’s second-biggest economy will post growth of about 5 percent next year and 2022 before easing to slightly more than 2 percent in 2023, the Bank of France forecast in its quarterly outlook. The economy would not return to pre-crisis levels of output until mid-2022, it said.
TECHNOLOGY
Work from home extended
Alphabet Inc’s Google is to allow its employees to work from home until September next year, extending the return to the office by a few months, the New York Times reported yesterday. The company was also testing the idea of a “flexible workweek” once it is safe to return to the office, CEO Sundar Pichai told the company’s staff in an e-mail on Sunday, according to the report. Google’s employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office while working from home the other days, the report said.
GAMING
Codemasters confirms EA bid
Codemasters Group Holdings PLC has agreed to a US$1.2 billion bid from Electronic Arts Inc (EA), which topped a US$956 million offer from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The London-traded producer of racing video games said its shareholders would receive 604 pence in cash for each ordinary share of Codemasters, a statement said yesterday. The rival offer could spark a bidding war for the maker of the popular Formula 1 racing franchise, after video game makers have soared in value with consumers stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
Arcelik seeks Hitachi unit
Turkey’s Arcelik AS is in advanced talks to take over Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd’s overseas home appliance business, people with knowledge of the matter said. An agreement might be reached in the next few weeks, the people said, adding that the transaction could be valued at about US$500 million. Istanbul-based Arcelik has been discussing different deal structures that could include an outright purchase or forming a joint venture, they said. A transaction would not include Hitachi’s domestic white-goods operations, they said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EQT bids on Recipharm
Private equity firm EQT AB has offered to take over Swedish pharmaceuticals company Recipharm AB for US$2.1 billion, it said yesterday, marking the latest in a string of deals underpinning demand for healthcare targets. EQT is offering shareholders 220 kronor in cash per share, compared to Friday’s closing price of 179 kronor. It is also proposing to give holders of Recipharm’s senior unsecured convertible bonds 1.43 billion kronor (US$169.73 million) in cash per 1 million kronor in aggregate principal of the convertible bonds, it said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Pfizer credit positive: agency
Pfizer Inc’s US COVID-19 vaccine authorization is credit positive, Moody’s Investors Service said on Sunday. “The approval is credit positive because of incremental profit and cash flow from sales of the vaccine,” Moody’s said. “The revenue and profit opportunities for Pfizer are significant because it has priced the vaccine at a profit.” The vaccine in a large clinical trial was 95 percent effective in preventing illness.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of