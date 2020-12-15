World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Rebound expected next year

The economy will next year rebound as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, although not as fast as previously expected, the central bank forecast yesterday. After contracting about 9 percent this year, the eurozone’s second-biggest economy will post growth of about 5 percent next year and 2022 before easing to slightly more than 2 percent in 2023, the Bank of France forecast in its quarterly outlook. The economy would not return to pre-crisis levels of output until mid-2022, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

Work from home extended

Alphabet Inc’s Google is to allow its employees to work from home until September next year, extending the return to the office by a few months, the New York Times reported yesterday. The company was also testing the idea of a “flexible workweek” once it is safe to return to the office, CEO Sundar Pichai told the company’s staff in an e-mail on Sunday, according to the report. Google’s employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office while working from home the other days, the report said.

GAMING

Codemasters confirms EA bid

Codemasters Group Holdings PLC has agreed to a US$1.2 billion bid from Electronic Arts Inc (EA), which topped a US$956 million offer from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The London-traded producer of racing video games said its shareholders would receive 604 pence in cash for each ordinary share of Codemasters, a statement said yesterday. The rival offer could spark a bidding war for the maker of the popular Formula 1 racing franchise, after video game makers have soared in value with consumers stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ELECTRONICS

Arcelik seeks Hitachi unit

Turkey’s Arcelik AS is in advanced talks to take over Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd’s overseas home appliance business, people with knowledge of the matter said. An agreement might be reached in the next few weeks, the people said, adding that the transaction could be valued at about US$500 million. Istanbul-based Arcelik has been discussing different deal structures that could include an outright purchase or forming a joint venture, they said. A transaction would not include Hitachi’s domestic white-goods operations, they said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

EQT bids on Recipharm

Private equity firm EQT AB has offered to take over Swedish pharmaceuticals company Recipharm AB for US$2.1 billion, it said yesterday, marking the latest in a string of deals underpinning demand for healthcare targets. EQT is offering shareholders 220 kronor in cash per share, compared to Friday’s closing price of 179 kronor. It is also proposing to give holders of Recipharm’s senior unsecured convertible bonds 1.43 billion kronor (US$169.73 million) in cash per 1 million kronor in aggregate principal of the convertible bonds, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer credit positive: agency

Pfizer Inc’s US COVID-19 vaccine authorization is credit positive, Moody’s Investors Service said on Sunday. “The approval is credit positive because of incremental profit and cash flow from sales of the vaccine,” Moody’s said. “The revenue and profit opportunities for Pfizer are significant because it has priced the vaccine at a profit.” The vaccine in a large clinical trial was 95 percent effective in preventing illness.