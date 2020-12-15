Lotus revenue soars 31.5 percent

MAKING HEADWAY: Third quarter revenue expanded more than 46 percent, which the firm attributed to progress made in overseas markets, particularly in Asia

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Revenue at Lotus Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (美時化學製藥) last month rose 31.5 percent annually to NT$957 million (US$33.63 million), it said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday.

The gain boosts its cumulative revenue to NT$9.57 billion for the first 11 months of the year, up 27 percent year-on-year, it said.

Its cumulative revenue for the January-to-November period surpassed the NT$9.2 billion it made for the whole of last year, to achieve its full-year growth target ahead of schedule, Lotus said in a statement.

Despite market fluctuations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lotus saw its third-quarter profits rise 39 percent annually to NT$278 million on the back of high revenue growth and well-managed operating expenses, company data showed.

Third-quarter revenue expanded 46.5 percent year-on-year to NT$2.88 billion, which Lotus attributed to progress it made in overseas sales, especially in Asia.

Revenue generated from its Asian business segment grew 10 percent to NT$1.6 billion, or an annual gain of 13.8 percent, excluding an unfavorable foreign-exchange effect, with strong uptakes from its expansion into the Southeast Asian market, the company said.

Sales contributed by its export business segment reached NT$1.2 billion, a 192.7 percent growth, driven by a significant contribution from oncology products, through licensing fees and supply revenues, it said.

The company’s gSuboxone, a generic version of Indivior Inc’s Suboxone, also held a leading position in the US market, it said, adding that it has retained a market share of 35 percent since the second quarter.

Its operating profits increased 51.1 percent to NT$441 million due to better operating leverage from an increased scale of business, as well as well-managed operating expenses, it added.

Lotus reported earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.15 for the third quarter, after posting EPS of NT$1.23 in the second quarter, the first time it delivered EPS of more than NT$1 for two consecutive quarters.

Its cumulative EPS reached its highest of NT$2.92 for the first three quarters, it said.