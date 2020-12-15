Fitch Ratings yesterday welcomed the increased frequency and severity of sanctions and penalties imposed by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on local banks, saying the actions reflect the regulator’s determination to strengthen the sector’s corporate governance.
The commission has uncovered incidents involving NT$320 million (US$11.25 million) in customer losses from the embezzlement of funds at banks’ wealth management arms this year and NT$448 million last year, Fitch said in a report.
The sums are higher than the annual average of NT$41 million from 2016 to 2018, prompting the regulator to toughen sanctions with larger fines and penalties, the ratings agency said.
Photo: Reuters
The FSC has imposed penalties totaling NT$108 million for the past two years, larger than NT$18 million over the 2016-to-2018 period for similar misconducts, Fitch said.
In an unprecedented move, the regulator last month handed out nonmonetary penalties, notably a capital surcharge related to operational risk and regulatory requirements to improve management accountability, employee training and board oversight to address irregularities.
The stricter enforcement should boost the banking sector’s corporate governance, particularly at wealth management operations, Fitch said.
The move would have a limited effect on the credit profile of Taiwanese banks, a risk Fitch said it has factored in when reviewing their risk appetite.
Banks involved in major embezzlement scandals would face similar monetary and nonmonetary sanctions, as the regulator has made it clear such sanctions would also affect banks’ corporate governance rankings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Fitch said.
Accordingly, local banks would move to strengthen their risk controls, particularly over wealth management operations, which have grown to be a strategic business focus for many lenders, the agency said.
Large Taiwanese banks have sufficient resources to cope with rising compliance expenses and would address risks associated with their wealth management businesses, Fitch said.
The regulator in August launched a three-year program to promote sustainable development for enterprises, in line with the global environmental, social and governance trend.
More than half of the fines issued last year and this year were against large private banks due to their heavier exposure to wealth management, compared with their smaller peers, Fitch said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of