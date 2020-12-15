Fitch Ratings lauds FSC’s enforcement actions on banks

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Fitch Ratings yesterday welcomed the increased frequency and severity of sanctions and penalties imposed by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on local banks, saying the actions reflect the regulator’s determination to strengthen the sector’s corporate governance.

The commission has uncovered incidents involving NT$320 million (US$11.25 million) in customer losses from the embezzlement of funds at banks’ wealth management arms this year and NT$448 million last year, Fitch said in a report.

The sums are higher than the annual average of NT$41 million from 2016 to 2018, prompting the regulator to toughen sanctions with larger fines and penalties, the ratings agency said.

The Fitch Ratings logo is pictured at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London on March 3, 2016. Photo: Reuters

The FSC has imposed penalties totaling NT$108 million for the past two years, larger than NT$18 million over the 2016-to-2018 period for similar misconducts, Fitch said.

In an unprecedented move, the regulator last month handed out nonmonetary penalties, notably a capital surcharge related to operational risk and regulatory requirements to improve management accountability, employee training and board oversight to address irregularities.

The stricter enforcement should boost the banking sector’s corporate governance, particularly at wealth management operations, Fitch said.

The move would have a limited effect on the credit profile of Taiwanese banks, a risk Fitch said it has factored in when reviewing their risk appetite.

Banks involved in major embezzlement scandals would face similar monetary and nonmonetary sanctions, as the regulator has made it clear such sanctions would also affect banks’ corporate governance rankings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Fitch said.

Accordingly, local banks would move to strengthen their risk controls, particularly over wealth management operations, which have grown to be a strategic business focus for many lenders, the agency said.

Large Taiwanese banks have sufficient resources to cope with rising compliance expenses and would address risks associated with their wealth management businesses, Fitch said.

The regulator in August launched a three-year program to promote sustainable development for enterprises, in line with the global environmental, social and governance trend.

More than half of the fines issued last year and this year were against large private banks due to their heavier exposure to wealth management, compared with their smaller peers, Fitch said.