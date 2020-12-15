TAIEX down as investors sell shares in electronics

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX moved lower yesterday as large-cap stocks, in particular in the bellwether electronics sector, faced downward pressure throughout the session.

Market sentiment has been hurt by foreign institutional investors reducing their holdings as they prepare to go on vacation for Christmas, dealers said.

The TAIEX ended down 50.64 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,211.05, on turnover of NT$232.384 billion (US$8.17 billion).

A woman looks at an electronic stock board at a brokerage firm in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$5.77 billion of shares, compared with a net NT$2.13 billion on Friday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

“With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in the doldrums, there was no way the TAIEX could break out,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.

TSMC fell 1.55 percent to close at the day’s low of NT$508.

Led by TSMC, the electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index lost 0.68 percent and 1.22 percent respectively.

“The stock has become one of the targets for foreign institutional investors to downsize their portfolios and pocket their recent gains before the holiday,” Huang said.

“Concerns over more selling by foreign institutional investors also weighed on the local market, with non-tech stocks largely weakening today,” he said.

Separately, foreign investors last week sold a net NT$20.39 billion of shares after they off-loaded a net NT$22.05 billion of shares the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

The top three shares sold by foreign investors were Innolux Corp (群創), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), while the top three purchased were Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), the exchange said.

As of Friday, foreign investors had sold a net NT$605.08 billion of shares this year, while foreign investors accounted for 44.91 percent of market capitalization over the period, it said.