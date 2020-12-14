CPC, Formosa increase fuel prices for third week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase their gasoline and diesel prices for a third straight week, effective today.

CPC said that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.4 per liter to NT$22.8, NT$24.3 and NT$26.3 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the cost of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.5 per liter to NT$20.2.

Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 1.73 percent from a week earlier, which the state-run refiner attributed to Saudi Arabia’s decision to hike prices for shipments to Asia next month, as well as crude output curbs by OPEC and its allies.

Although its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$1.4 and NT$1.7 per liter respectively this week based on its floating oil price formula, CPC said that it would absorb part of the cost increase to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia.

Market sentiment also improved last week as more countries in the West approved COVID-19 vaccines, raising optimism of a global economic recovery from the pandemic, Formosa Petrochemical said.

The company said it would increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.4 per liter to NT$22.8, NT$24.2 and NT$26.3 respectively.

Premium diesel would increase by NT$0.5 to NT$20.0 per liter, it said.