Pressure eased on the US dollar on Friday, with the currency ending three straight weeks of declines, while sterling suffered losses amid fears that a post-Brexit trade deal might not be reached before the end of this year.
Overnight, hopes of a global economic rebound and a fading COVID-19 pandemic next year saw investors taking bets on riskier currencies linked to rising commodity prices such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, both of which hit 2018 highs.
However, the US dollar made a comeback in early European trading as the mood soured and Brexit worries added to the delays facing a new US fiscal stimulus.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 90.98 and moved away from the two-and-a-half-year low of 90.471 it reached a week ago.
The index rose 0.3 percent for the week.
“Overall it’s a risk-off move,” Societe General SA foreign-exchange strategist Kit Juckes said.
Given the US dollar’s recent losses, it was not surprising to see some investors were unfolding some of their positions, he said.
He added that the state of the post-Brexit trade talks was weighing on the market.
The UK is now more likely to leave the EU on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with a deal, an EU official quoted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as telling the bloc’s 27 national leaders.
Sterling suffered heavy losses and fell about 0.7 percent to US$1.3185 before a weekend of brinkmanship.
British and EU negotiators have been told they have until the end of today to decide whether a trade deal is possible.
Options market moves show traders bracing for chaos, with one-week implied volatility at a nine-month high and the premium of sterling puts to calls near its highest since April as investors pay for downside protection.
The euro retreated against the US dollar, losing 0.2 percent at US$1.2115 after Thursday’s gains, when the European Central Bank announced a new round of stimulus in line with market expectations.
EU leaders also reached a compromise over a pandemic aid package.
The euro has soared 15 percent from three-year lows at the height of the March panic. It has added nearly 2 percent in two weeks since finally breaking US$1.20 after multiple attempts.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback, adding NT$0.066 to close at NT$28.440, gaining 0.3 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
