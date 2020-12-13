European shares slipped on Friday, ending an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.8 percent, extending losses after a dour economic forecast for next year from the European Central Bank pushed it into the red on Thursday.
The index broke a five-week winning streak, falling 1 percent, as stalemate in talks between the EU and the UK raised chances of the UK exiting from the bloc without a trade deal.
Photo: AFP
Investors would be watching for Brexit updates, with a today’s deadline for a last ditch attempt at a deal to govern about US$1 trillion in annual trade, currently free from tariffs and quotas.
“Both the UK and the EU have started saying that not only is a no-deal outcome possible, but that it’s the most likely outcome. So markets are spooked about it,” TS Lombard head of strategy Andrea Cicione said. “Eventually a deal will be ironed out. If talks fail now, the two parties will come back at the start of next year.”
As European bond yields dipped, banks continued their slide. Spain’s lender-heavy main index dropped 1.5 percent, while London’s FTSE 100 fell for the first time in nine sessions.
Drugmaker Sanofi SA’s 4 percent slide weighed the most, after it said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials. GSK shares fell 0.3 percent.
While EU leaders late on Thursday unblocked a 1.8 trillion euro (US$2.18 trillion) financial package, in the US, fiscal stimulus appeared unlikely after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that wrangling over a spending package could drag on through Christmas.
A raft of stimulus measures since the onset of the pandemic has lifted hopes of a global economic recovery. The STOXX 600 has risen about 45 percent from lows hit in March, but still remains down more than 6 percent for the year.
Among other individual stocks, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC slumped 7.9 percent after it downgraded this year’s cash outflow forecast and said that the outlook remained challenging.
Telecom gear maker Ericsson AB slid after filing a US lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co for alleged breaches in negotiations for royalty payments and to license patents.
This could affect Ericsson’s operating income by 1 billion Swedish kronor to 1.5 billion kronor (US$118.2 million to US$177.3 million) per quarter beginning in the first quarter of next year, the company said.
Europe’s telecoms sector dropped 2.8 percent, posting its worst day in more than 10 weeks.
