INSURANCE
Zurich to buy MetLife unit
Zurich Insurance Group AG has agreed to buy MetLife Inc’s US property and casualty business for US$3.94 billion in cash, extending the reach of its subsidiaries Farmers Group Inc and Farmers Exchanges in the world’s largest economy. The Farmers businesses would gain a nationwide presence in the US and access to MetLife’s distribution channels to 3,800 companies for 10 years, Zurich said in a statement yesterday. That might help boost revenue at the unit, where gross written premiums declined 3 percent to US$15.3 billion in the third quarter. The MetLife deal is expected to contribute to Zurich’s earnings from the first full year after its completion in the second quarter and deliver a return on investment of about 10 percent from 2023, it said.
AUTOMAKERS
Ferrari CEO resigns
Ferrari NV is facing its second leadership crisis in a little more than two years as CEO Louis Camilleri abruptly resigned, complicating the Italian supercar maker’s transition toward electric mobility. Chairman John Elkann is to take the CEO role on an interim basis. He has to find a new leader just 30 months after he picked Camilleri to succeed Sergio Marchionne, who died in July 2018 from complications after a surgery. Camilleri, 65, is leaving after he had to be temporarily hospitalized for COVID-19. He is recovering at home and the infection was not the main reason for his resignation, a company spokesman said, without elaborating. Whoever becomes new CEO will have “big shoes to fill,” Citigroup analyst Angus Tweedie said in a note to clients yesterday.
CHINA
Beijing defies US sanctions
Beijing sent a top official sanctioned by the US to an American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) dinner on Thursday, in a show of defiance that could feed criticism of the business group in Washington. The Chinese government was represented at the annual event in Beijing by Wang Chen (王晨), a politburo member. Wang is also vice chairman of the National People’s Congress and among the 14 officials sanctioned by the US on Monday over the body’s role in constraining freedoms in Hong Kong. China often designates a representative with an economically focused portfolio, such as Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (胡春華), the guest at last year’s dinner. Wang spent much of his career in various propaganda roles, including a stint as editor-in-chief of the People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s top mouthpiece.
AUTOMOBILES
China auto sales rise 11.6%
China’s sales of sport utility vehicles, minivans and sedans rose by double digits last month, as the country recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but were below pre-virus levels for the year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported yesterday. Sales in world’s biggest market rose 11.6 percent over a year earlier to 2.3 million, the group said. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 12.6 percent to 2.8 million, holding steady at October’s growth rate. From January to last month, passenger vehicle sales were off 7.6 percent from the same period of last year at 17.8 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 20.6 percent to 4.7 million. Full-year auto sales are on track to decline for a third year after hitting a peak in 2017. Sales last month of all-electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles more than doubled, rising 104.9 percent over a year earlier. Sales in the first 11 months edged back above pre-virus levels, rising 3.9 percent over a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
POSSIBLE RISK: The service allows consumers to delay payments by up to 45 days, which might cause young people to spend beyond their means, a lawmaker said The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is to investigate a buy-now-pay-later service offered on e-commerce platform Shopee to determine if it is likely to trigger a credit crisis for young consumers, the commission said yesterday. The commission would examine the service mechanism that allows consumers without credit cards to delay payments by up to 45 days to see if the service exercises solid risk control, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei. The service, launched last month, enables consumers to pay later, or by the 15th day of the following
CLEANER ENERGY: Five combined cycle generators would replace older models at the power plant in Kaohsiung and complement units at the Taichung plant, the firm said Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) has purchased five new natural gas power generators from General Electric Co (GE) that would add 6.5 million kilowatts to Taiwan’s power capacity, a 16.2 percent boost, the state-run company said yesterday. Three of the five units would be installed at the Sinda Power Plant in Kaohsiung, while two would be added to the Taichung Power Plant, Taipower said. The combined cycle generators feature a gas turbine and a steam turbine to generate “up to 50 percent more electricity from the same fuel than a traditional simple-cycle plant,” the GE Web site said. A signing ceremony was held