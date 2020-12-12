World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INSURANCE

Zurich to buy MetLife unit

Zurich Insurance Group AG has agreed to buy MetLife Inc’s US property and casualty business for US$3.94 billion in cash, extending the reach of its subsidiaries Farmers Group Inc and Farmers Exchanges in the world’s largest economy. The Farmers businesses would gain a nationwide presence in the US and access to MetLife’s distribution channels to 3,800 companies for 10 years, Zurich said in a statement yesterday. That might help boost revenue at the unit, where gross written premiums declined 3 percent to US$15.3 billion in the third quarter. The MetLife deal is expected to contribute to Zurich’s earnings from the first full year after its completion in the second quarter and deliver a return on investment of about 10 percent from 2023, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

Ferrari CEO resigns

Ferrari NV is facing its second leadership crisis in a little more than two years as CEO Louis Camilleri abruptly resigned, complicating the Italian supercar maker’s transition toward electric mobility. Chairman John Elkann is to take the CEO role on an interim basis. He has to find a new leader just 30 months after he picked Camilleri to succeed Sergio Marchionne, who died in July 2018 from complications after a surgery. Camilleri, 65, is leaving after he had to be temporarily hospitalized for COVID-19. He is recovering at home and the infection was not the main reason for his resignation, a company spokesman said, without elaborating. Whoever becomes new CEO will have “big shoes to fill,” Citigroup analyst Angus Tweedie said in a note to clients yesterday.

CHINA

Beijing defies US sanctions

Beijing sent a top official sanctioned by the US to an American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) dinner on Thursday, in a show of defiance that could feed criticism of the business group in Washington. The Chinese government was represented at the annual event in Beijing by Wang Chen (王晨), a politburo member. Wang is also vice chairman of the National People’s Congress and among the 14 officials sanctioned by the US on Monday over the body’s role in constraining freedoms in Hong Kong. China often designates a representative with an economically focused portfolio, such as Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (胡春華), the guest at last year’s dinner. Wang spent much of his career in various propaganda roles, including a stint as editor-in-chief of the People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s top mouthpiece.

AUTOMOBILES

China auto sales rise 11.6%

China’s sales of sport utility vehicles, minivans and sedans rose by double digits last month, as the country recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but were below pre-virus levels for the year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported yesterday. Sales in world’s biggest market rose 11.6 percent over a year earlier to 2.3 million, the group said. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 12.6 percent to 2.8 million, holding steady at October’s growth rate. From January to last month, passenger vehicle sales were off 7.6 percent from the same period of last year at 17.8 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 20.6 percent to 4.7 million. Full-year auto sales are on track to decline for a third year after hitting a peak in 2017. Sales last month of all-electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles more than doubled, rising 104.9 percent over a year earlier. Sales in the first 11 months edged back above pre-virus levels, rising 3.9 percent over a year earlier.