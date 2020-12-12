The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moved against marquee Chinese companies Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and China Telecom Ltd (中國電信), continuing a series of rulings aimed at protecting national security from the Beijing government.
The agency in 5-0 votes ordered carriers to remove equipment made by Huawei, and commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp’s permission to operate in the US.
“We do so for good reason,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said moments after the China Telecom vote.
Security agencies contend the company has not complied with cybersecurity and privacy laws, and provides opportunities for Chinese state-sponsored economic espionage and disruption of US communications traffic, Pai said.
The company is owned by the Chinese government, he added.
Huawei and China Telecom, which both get a very small percent of revenue from the US, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The FCC, the US Congress and US President Donald Trump’s administration are confronting China on a range of issues, including trade and the COVID-19 pandemic.
FCC Democrats joined in Thursday’s votes, signaling continued vigilance on national security matters at the agency after US president-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over next month.
Last year, the FCC barred the use of US subsidies for purchasing communications equipment from gear maker Huawei and fellow Chinese provider ZTE Corp (中興).
The agency says each poses a security risk, an allegation that both companies deny.
Since then, Congress and other agencies have both acted to brand Chinese companies a threat, “so today, we establish ‘rip and replace’ rules” covering equipment removal, Pai said.
With the same unanimous vote, the agency said it would establish a list of proscribed equipment, and set up a program to reimburse carriers for replacing suspect gear that would start once Congress devotes an estimated US$1.6 billion for that purpose.
The actions, which affect providers that take federal subsidies, aim to implement a law Congress passed in March.
“The record on this is clear,” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said. “The Chinese government intends to surveil persons within our borders, for government security, for spying advantage, as well as for intellectual property and an industrial or business edge.”
The restrictions ordered by the FCC affect mainly small carriers that often serve rural areas.
Such companies need help to fulfill the requirements, rural lender CoBank ACB said in a report filed last month with the FCC.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
POSSIBLE RISK: The service allows consumers to delay payments by up to 45 days, which might cause young people to spend beyond their means, a lawmaker said The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is to investigate a buy-now-pay-later service offered on e-commerce platform Shopee to determine if it is likely to trigger a credit crisis for young consumers, the commission said yesterday. The commission would examine the service mechanism that allows consumers without credit cards to delay payments by up to 45 days to see if the service exercises solid risk control, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei. The service, launched last month, enables consumers to pay later, or by the 15th day of the following
CLEANER ENERGY: Five combined cycle generators would replace older models at the power plant in Kaohsiung and complement units at the Taichung plant, the firm said Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) has purchased five new natural gas power generators from General Electric Co (GE) that would add 6.5 million kilowatts to Taiwan’s power capacity, a 16.2 percent boost, the state-run company said yesterday. Three of the five units would be installed at the Sinda Power Plant in Kaohsiung, while two would be added to the Taichung Power Plant, Taipower said. The combined cycle generators feature a gas turbine and a steam turbine to generate “up to 50 percent more electricity from the same fuel than a traditional simple-cycle plant,” the GE Web site said. A signing ceremony was held