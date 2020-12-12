US’ FCC moves against China Telecom and Huawei

NATIONAL SECURITY: The US agency ordered carriers to remove Huawei equipment and started a proceeding on whether to end China Telecom’s US operating permit

Bloomberg





The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moved against marquee Chinese companies Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and China Telecom Ltd (中國電信), continuing a series of rulings aimed at protecting national security from the Beijing government.

The agency in 5-0 votes ordered carriers to remove equipment made by Huawei, and commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp’s permission to operate in the US.

“We do so for good reason,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said moments after the China Telecom vote.

Security agencies contend the company has not complied with cybersecurity and privacy laws, and provides opportunities for Chinese state-sponsored economic espionage and disruption of US communications traffic, Pai said.

The company is owned by the Chinese government, he added.

Huawei and China Telecom, which both get a very small percent of revenue from the US, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FCC, the US Congress and US President Donald Trump’s administration are confronting China on a range of issues, including trade and the COVID-19 pandemic.

FCC Democrats joined in Thursday’s votes, signaling continued vigilance on national security matters at the agency after US president-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over next month.

Last year, the FCC barred the use of US subsidies for purchasing communications equipment from gear maker Huawei and fellow Chinese provider ZTE Corp (中興).

The agency says each poses a security risk, an allegation that both companies deny.

Since then, Congress and other agencies have both acted to brand Chinese companies a threat, “so today, we establish ‘rip and replace’ rules” covering equipment removal, Pai said.

With the same unanimous vote, the agency said it would establish a list of proscribed equipment, and set up a program to reimburse carriers for replacing suspect gear that would start once Congress devotes an estimated US$1.6 billion for that purpose.

The actions, which affect providers that take federal subsidies, aim to implement a law Congress passed in March.

“The record on this is clear,” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said. “The Chinese government intends to surveil persons within our borders, for government security, for spying advantage, as well as for intellectual property and an industrial or business edge.”

The restrictions ordered by the FCC affect mainly small carriers that often serve rural areas.

Such companies need help to fulfill the requirements, rural lender CoBank ACB said in a report filed last month with the FCC.