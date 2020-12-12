Hiring activity is expected to pick up next quarter, with job gains expected in all major industries as companies intend to raise headcounts to meet improving demand, while a sizeable number expect their payrolls to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, a survey by ManpowerGroup Inc showed.
The survey found that 25 percent of local companies plan to increase their payrolls in the first quarter of next year, as opposed to 4 percent who intend to downsize, while 69 percent expect no change, resulting in a net employment gain of 21 percent.
That projection climbs to 23 percent after seasonal adjustments.
The survey did not explain the missing 2 percent of companies not included in the data.
“Taiwanese employers are generally positive about hiring activity next quarter after major economic indicators lent support to an economic recovery that might accelerate next year,” ManpowerGroup Taiwan general manager Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂) said.
About 44 percent of companies said that hiring levels would recover to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12 months, the highest percentage worldwide, ManpowerGroup said, adding that 24 percent expect that goal to be realized in the first three months.
While all seven major sectors are looking to increase their payrolls, construction firms and developers have the strongest intention to hire, with 36 percent looking to raise their staffing levels, the quarterly survey of 1,048 local companies found.
Job gains are expected to be lowest at companies in the transportation and utilities sector at 11 percent, the survey showed.
Manufacturing companies, the main driver of the nation’s exports, voiced the strongest hiring intention in the next two years, with 24 percent anticipating increasing their headcount, it showed.
Yeh attributed the bullish sentiment to exports increasing for the past four months.
This year’s high season for technology products might prove to be the best in history, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
The boom in domestic tourism has bolstered the hiring plans of hotels and restaurants, with 14 percent of employers seeking to add staff, up from 10 percent in the preceding quarter and 9 percent six months earlier, Yeh said.
Despite the upturn in confidence, ManpowerGroup advised caution as the number of COVID-19 infections continue to increase around the world, adding uncertainty to the global economy.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
POSSIBLE RISK: The service allows consumers to delay payments by up to 45 days, which might cause young people to spend beyond their means, a lawmaker said The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is to investigate a buy-now-pay-later service offered on e-commerce platform Shopee to determine if it is likely to trigger a credit crisis for young consumers, the commission said yesterday. The commission would examine the service mechanism that allows consumers without credit cards to delay payments by up to 45 days to see if the service exercises solid risk control, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei. The service, launched last month, enables consumers to pay later, or by the 15th day of the following
CLEANER ENERGY: Five combined cycle generators would replace older models at the power plant in Kaohsiung and complement units at the Taichung plant, the firm said Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) has purchased five new natural gas power generators from General Electric Co (GE) that would add 6.5 million kilowatts to Taiwan’s power capacity, a 16.2 percent boost, the state-run company said yesterday. Three of the five units would be installed at the Sinda Power Plant in Kaohsiung, while two would be added to the Taichung Power Plant, Taipower said. The combined cycle generators feature a gas turbine and a steam turbine to generate “up to 50 percent more electricity from the same fuel than a traditional simple-cycle plant,” the GE Web site said. A signing ceremony was held