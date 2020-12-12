Hiring activity to pick up next quarter: survey

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Hiring activity is expected to pick up next quarter, with job gains expected in all major industries as companies intend to raise headcounts to meet improving demand, while a sizeable number expect their payrolls to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, a survey by ManpowerGroup Inc showed.

The survey found that 25 percent of local companies plan to increase their payrolls in the first quarter of next year, as opposed to 4 percent who intend to downsize, while 69 percent expect no change, resulting in a net employment gain of 21 percent.

That projection climbs to 23 percent after seasonal adjustments.

The survey did not explain the missing 2 percent of companies not included in the data.

“Taiwanese employers are generally positive about hiring activity next quarter after major economic indicators lent support to an economic recovery that might accelerate next year,” ManpowerGroup Taiwan general manager Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂) said.

About 44 percent of companies said that hiring levels would recover to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12 months, the highest percentage worldwide, ManpowerGroup said, adding that 24 percent expect that goal to be realized in the first three months.

While all seven major sectors are looking to increase their payrolls, construction firms and developers have the strongest intention to hire, with 36 percent looking to raise their staffing levels, the quarterly survey of 1,048 local companies found.

Job gains are expected to be lowest at companies in the transportation and utilities sector at 11 percent, the survey showed.

Manufacturing companies, the main driver of the nation’s exports, voiced the strongest hiring intention in the next two years, with 24 percent anticipating increasing their headcount, it showed.

Yeh attributed the bullish sentiment to exports increasing for the past four months.

This year’s high season for technology products might prove to be the best in history, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The boom in domestic tourism has bolstered the hiring plans of hotels and restaurants, with 14 percent of employers seeking to add staff, up from 10 percent in the preceding quarter and 9 percent six months earlier, Yeh said.

Despite the upturn in confidence, ManpowerGroup advised caution as the number of COVID-19 infections continue to increase around the world, adding uncertainty to the global economy.