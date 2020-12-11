World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

World Bank ups climate loans

The World Bank on Wednesday said that it was setting a new five-year target for 35 percent of its financing, on average, to have climate “co-benefits,” up from a 28 percent target for the previous five-year period ending this year. The multilateral development lender also said that half of the climate-related financing would be done by its main units — the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association — and would be aimed at supporting climate adaptation and resilience projects. From 2016 to this year, World Bank Group said its institutions, including the International Finance Corp and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, gave more than US$83 billion in climate-related finance to developing countries.

TRANSPORT

Air taxi to launch in 2023

Singapore is set to host the world’s first electric-powered air taxi service by the end of 2023, said Volocopter GmbH, which is developing the vertical takeoff craft. The German manufacturer is committed to starting operations within three years once it completes flight trials, evaluation and certification in collaboration with the city-state, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Tickets for a 15-minute trip costing 300 euros (US$363) are already on sale. Volocopter completed a demonstration flight over the Marina Bay area in October last year, and the first commercial route is likely to fly tourists over the same district, offering spectacular views of the skyline, the company said.

UNITED STATES

Billionaires’ wealth rises

The nation’s billionaires have seen their wealth rise by more than US$1 trillion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study released on Wednesday showed, fueling a debate about higher taxes on the rich. The collective wealth of the 651 billionaires in the nation soared from US$2.95 trillion on March 18 to US$4.01 billion on Monday, the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness said. The US$1 trillion wealth gain would pay for stimulus checks of US$3,000 for all of the roughly 300 million Americans, the authors said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Tsinghua defaults again

Tsinghua Unigroup Co’s (清華紫光) debt woes are spreading offshore, after the distressed Chinese chipmaker said it would suffer cross defaults on a total of US$2.45 billion of bonds. The university-backed group said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it would not able to repay a US$450 million bond due yesterday, which would trigger cross-defaults on its three other US dollar bonds. The repayment failure came after the firm defaulted on a 1.3 billion yuan (US$198.7 million) local bond in mid-November.

AIRLINES

US carriers cancel fees

US airlines are getting rid of unpopular international ticket change fees in the latest effort to coax passengers back to overseas travel amid an unprecedented slump. United Airlines Holdings Inc is dropping the lucrative charges on all tickets purchased in the US for international travel, while Delta Air Lines Inc is eliminating them on flights from North America, the companies said on Wednesday. Both carriers are following American Airlines Group Inc and Alaska Air Group Inc in ending the levies as the COVID-19 pandemic guts travel demand. Ten US carriers collected more than US$2.84 billion in ticket cancelation and change fees last year, the US Department of Transportation said.