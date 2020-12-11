BANKING
World Bank ups climate loans
The World Bank on Wednesday said that it was setting a new five-year target for 35 percent of its financing, on average, to have climate “co-benefits,” up from a 28 percent target for the previous five-year period ending this year. The multilateral development lender also said that half of the climate-related financing would be done by its main units — the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association — and would be aimed at supporting climate adaptation and resilience projects. From 2016 to this year, World Bank Group said its institutions, including the International Finance Corp and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, gave more than US$83 billion in climate-related finance to developing countries.
TRANSPORT
Air taxi to launch in 2023
Singapore is set to host the world’s first electric-powered air taxi service by the end of 2023, said Volocopter GmbH, which is developing the vertical takeoff craft. The German manufacturer is committed to starting operations within three years once it completes flight trials, evaluation and certification in collaboration with the city-state, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Tickets for a 15-minute trip costing 300 euros (US$363) are already on sale. Volocopter completed a demonstration flight over the Marina Bay area in October last year, and the first commercial route is likely to fly tourists over the same district, offering spectacular views of the skyline, the company said.
UNITED STATES
Billionaires’ wealth rises
The nation’s billionaires have seen their wealth rise by more than US$1 trillion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study released on Wednesday showed, fueling a debate about higher taxes on the rich. The collective wealth of the 651 billionaires in the nation soared from US$2.95 trillion on March 18 to US$4.01 billion on Monday, the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness said. The US$1 trillion wealth gain would pay for stimulus checks of US$3,000 for all of the roughly 300 million Americans, the authors said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Tsinghua defaults again
Tsinghua Unigroup Co’s (清華紫光) debt woes are spreading offshore, after the distressed Chinese chipmaker said it would suffer cross defaults on a total of US$2.45 billion of bonds. The university-backed group said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it would not able to repay a US$450 million bond due yesterday, which would trigger cross-defaults on its three other US dollar bonds. The repayment failure came after the firm defaulted on a 1.3 billion yuan (US$198.7 million) local bond in mid-November.
AIRLINES
US carriers cancel fees
US airlines are getting rid of unpopular international ticket change fees in the latest effort to coax passengers back to overseas travel amid an unprecedented slump. United Airlines Holdings Inc is dropping the lucrative charges on all tickets purchased in the US for international travel, while Delta Air Lines Inc is eliminating them on flights from North America, the companies said on Wednesday. Both carriers are following American Airlines Group Inc and Alaska Air Group Inc in ending the levies as the COVID-19 pandemic guts travel demand. Ten US carriers collected more than US$2.84 billion in ticket cancelation and change fees last year, the US Department of Transportation said.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a