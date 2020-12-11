France’s CNIL data privacy watchdog yesterday said it had fined two Google units a total of 100 million euros (US$121 million) and an Amazon.com Inc subsidiary 35 million euros over advertising cookies.
The regulator said the fines were “for having placed advertising cookies on the computers of users ... without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information.”
A cookie is a small piece of data stored on a user’s computer browser that allows Web sites to identify users and remember their previous activity.
The CNIL said when a user visited the Web site google.fr, several cookies used for advertising purposes were automatically placed on his or her computer, without any action required on the user’s part.
It said a similar thing happened when visiting one page on the amazon.fr Web site.
CNIL said this type of cookie “can only be placed after the user has expressed his or her consent” and thus breached regulations on receiving prior consent.
It faulted Google for providing insufficient privacy information for users, as it did not let them know about the cookies that had been placed and that the procedure to block them still left one operational.
Amazon had not provided clear or complete information about the cookies it placed on computers of users until a redesign in September, CNIL said.
Google also stopped placing cookies on the computers of users without consent in September, CNIL said, but added that it still does not provide a sufficient explanation for their use.
The regulator said that “no matter what path the users used to visit the Web site, they were either insufficiently informed or never informed of the fact that cookies were placed on their computer.”
The 35 million euros fine is on the Amazon Europe Core subsidiary.
CNIL imposed fines of 60 million euros on Google LLC and 40 million euros on Google Ireland Ltd.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a