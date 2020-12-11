French watchdog fines Amazon and Google 135m euros

AFP, PARIS





France’s CNIL data privacy watchdog yesterday said it had fined two Google units a total of 100 million euros (US$121 million) and an Amazon.com Inc subsidiary 35 million euros over advertising cookies.

The regulator said the fines were “for having placed advertising cookies on the computers of users ... without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information.”

A cookie is a small piece of data stored on a user’s computer browser that allows Web sites to identify users and remember their previous activity.

The CNIL said when a user visited the Web site google.fr, several cookies used for advertising purposes were automatically placed on his or her computer, without any action required on the user’s part.

It said a similar thing happened when visiting one page on the amazon.fr Web site.

CNIL said this type of cookie “can only be placed after the user has expressed his or her consent” and thus breached regulations on receiving prior consent.

It faulted Google for providing insufficient privacy information for users, as it did not let them know about the cookies that had been placed and that the procedure to block them still left one operational.

Amazon had not provided clear or complete information about the cookies it placed on computers of users until a redesign in September, CNIL said.

Google also stopped placing cookies on the computers of users without consent in September, CNIL said, but added that it still does not provide a sufficient explanation for their use.

The regulator said that “no matter what path the users used to visit the Web site, they were either insufficiently informed or never informed of the fact that cookies were placed on their computer.”

The 35 million euros fine is on the Amazon Europe Core subsidiary.

CNIL imposed fines of 60 million euros on Google LLC and 40 million euros on Google Ireland Ltd.