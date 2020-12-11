China adds anti-subsidy duties on Australian wine

China is to start collecting extra duties on Australian wine today, further ratcheting up tensions with Canberra and handing another blow to an industry already hit by tariffs last month.

The temporary anti-subsidy duties are to be charged on wine imports starting today, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement yesterday. That comes on top of temporary anti-dumping tariffs imposed last month.

The decision is the latest in a series of actions against Australian exports, which the government in Canberra has called “economic coercion” as the relationship between the two nations sours.

A man looks at a bottle of Australian wine in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Beijing has denied that the actions are linked to bilateral political tensions, but has repeatedly called for the Australian government to do more to improve ties.

Already this week, China has blocked timber imports from two Australian states and banned beef imports from another meatworks. There were also media reports that two lamb exporters have been unable to get reapproval to export to China, despite now being free of COVID-19.

There is “mounting evidence” that Beijing’s actions are not based on technical issues, Australian Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud told Australian Broadcasting Corp on Tuesday.

Australian Minister for Finance, Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham on Wednesday said that Chinese tariffs on barley and wine were inconsistent with the bilateral free-trade agreement and WTO rules.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra called those remarks “totally unfounded” in a statement on Wednesday, saying Beijing had fulfilled its obligations under the free-trade agreement.

The new anti-subsidy tariffs are to be charged at a rate of 6.3 to 6.4 percent, while the anti-dumping tariffs were at 107.1 to 212.1 percent.

The Chinese commerce ministry last week said that these temporary measures would usually be in place for four months, though this could be extended to nine months.

If extended, that would take them through to August next year, when China’s investigation into dumping and subsidies of Australian wine is expected to finish.

The second raft of wine tariffs is at a similar level to anti-subsidy duties placed in May on Australian barley, which was also subject to much higher anti-dumping tariffs.