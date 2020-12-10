World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CONGLOMERATES

Softbank mulls delisting

Softbank Group Corp is debating a new strategy to go private by gradually buying back outstanding shares until company founder Masayoshi Son has a big enough stake to squeeze out the remaining investors, people familiar with the matter said. The approach would likely take more than a year and would mean that the Japanese company continues to sell assets to fund successive buybacks, the people said. Son would not buy more shares himself, but his ownership stake of about 27 percent would increase as other investors sell stock.

MINING

Tianqi to sell stake in mine

Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業) plans to sell a minority stake in the world’s biggest lithium mine, giving the producer access to the cash it needs to repay the major loan behind its ballooning financial troubles. Australian miner IGO Ltd would pay US$1.4 billion in cash for a 49 percent stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty, the majority shareholder in the Greenbushes Mine in the country’s west, according to a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The deal also includes a minority stake in Tianqi’s lithium hydroxide plant at Kwinana. Tianqi would use the proceeds to repay US$1.2 billion of the principal on an existing acquisition loan.

RETAIL

Tesco to finalize Thai exit

The UK’s biggest retailer, Tesco PLC, yesterday said that all conditions had been satisfied for the US$10.6 billion sale of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Retail Development Co Ltd, and the deal should be completed this month. Tesco agreed to the deal in March. It said that CP Group had now reviewed and was satisfied with the formal notice of approval from Thai authorities. This, combined with the approval received from the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs on Nov. 10, means that there are no further conditions outstanding and the disposal is expected to complete on or around Friday next week.

UNITED KINGDOM

Board backs wealth tax

A one-off 5 percent tax on wealth could raise more than ￡260 billion (US$350 billion) to help fix the COVID-19-hit public finances, a panel of experts said. In a report published yesterday, the independent Wealth Tax Commission called for a charge of 1 percent a year for five years on individual assets above ￡500,000. About 8 million residents would be affected. The debate over wealth taxes has gained momentum as the government considers how to address its fiscal situation, with the Office for Budget Responsibility predicting that borrowing is on course to reach almost ￡400 billion in the current fiscal year.

JAPAN

Tokyo mulls green tax credit

The government plans to offer new tax credits to businesses investing in green technology and digital infrastructure, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg. The tax credits, which are being proposed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, would allow firms to reduce their corporate tax bills by as much as 20 percent, the documents show. About 10 percent of investment in equipment that helps reduce carbon emissions would be allowed as a tax credit under the plan. Firms would also be allowed to take 5 percent of capital spending on digital infrastructure as a credit. The new incentives are set to go into effect in the fiscal year starting in April.