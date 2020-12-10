CONGLOMERATES
Softbank mulls delisting
Softbank Group Corp is debating a new strategy to go private by gradually buying back outstanding shares until company founder Masayoshi Son has a big enough stake to squeeze out the remaining investors, people familiar with the matter said. The approach would likely take more than a year and would mean that the Japanese company continues to sell assets to fund successive buybacks, the people said. Son would not buy more shares himself, but his ownership stake of about 27 percent would increase as other investors sell stock.
MINING
Tianqi to sell stake in mine
Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業) plans to sell a minority stake in the world’s biggest lithium mine, giving the producer access to the cash it needs to repay the major loan behind its ballooning financial troubles. Australian miner IGO Ltd would pay US$1.4 billion in cash for a 49 percent stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty, the majority shareholder in the Greenbushes Mine in the country’s west, according to a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The deal also includes a minority stake in Tianqi’s lithium hydroxide plant at Kwinana. Tianqi would use the proceeds to repay US$1.2 billion of the principal on an existing acquisition loan.
RETAIL
Tesco to finalize Thai exit
The UK’s biggest retailer, Tesco PLC, yesterday said that all conditions had been satisfied for the US$10.6 billion sale of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Retail Development Co Ltd, and the deal should be completed this month. Tesco agreed to the deal in March. It said that CP Group had now reviewed and was satisfied with the formal notice of approval from Thai authorities. This, combined with the approval received from the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs on Nov. 10, means that there are no further conditions outstanding and the disposal is expected to complete on or around Friday next week.
UNITED KINGDOM
Board backs wealth tax
A one-off 5 percent tax on wealth could raise more than ￡260 billion (US$350 billion) to help fix the COVID-19-hit public finances, a panel of experts said. In a report published yesterday, the independent Wealth Tax Commission called for a charge of 1 percent a year for five years on individual assets above ￡500,000. About 8 million residents would be affected. The debate over wealth taxes has gained momentum as the government considers how to address its fiscal situation, with the Office for Budget Responsibility predicting that borrowing is on course to reach almost ￡400 billion in the current fiscal year.
JAPAN
Tokyo mulls green tax credit
The government plans to offer new tax credits to businesses investing in green technology and digital infrastructure, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg. The tax credits, which are being proposed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, would allow firms to reduce their corporate tax bills by as much as 20 percent, the documents show. About 10 percent of investment in equipment that helps reduce carbon emissions would be allowed as a tax credit under the plan. Firms would also be allowed to take 5 percent of capital spending on digital infrastructure as a credit. The new incentives are set to go into effect in the fiscal year starting in April.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a