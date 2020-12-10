Mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd should negotiate a restitution package with the Aborigines affected by its destruction of two ancient rock shelters to expand an Australian iron ore mine, an inquiry panel said yesterday.
The panel released an interim report in which it also recommended Rio Tinto ensure a full reconstruction of the rock shelters at its own expense, and laid out broader industry guidance that included reviewing consent practices and a moratorium on mining in the affected places.
Canberra’s parliamentary inquiry into the legal destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelter in May heard testimony from dozens of people and more than 140 submissions from miners, heritage specialists, and Aboriginal and civil society groups.
Photo: Reuters
The committee aims to finish its report in the second half of next year once it has heard testimony from other states after COVID-19-related disruptions.
As well as castigating Rio Tinto on its failures, it proposed mining industry and legal reforms.
“Rio Tinto’s conduct reflects a corporate culture which prioritized commercial gain over the kind of meaningful engagement with Traditional Owners that should form a critical part of their social license to operate,” it found.
The inquiry did not spell out what, if any, financial compensation Rio Tinto should pay to the traditional owners of the sites in Western Australia, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.
“I think the only risk is that Rio has to pay some form of restitution,” said Glyn Lawcock, an analyst at UBS in Sydney.
Even then, in the context of Rio Tinto’s US$123 billion valuation, the amount was not likely to be material, although recommendations to overhaul legislation could result in delays to industry mine expansion plans in the years ahead, he said.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a