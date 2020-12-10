China’s consumer prices last month dropped more than expected on falling food costs, with a key gauge turning negative for the first time in 11 years due to pork prices, official data released yesterday showed.
The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, fell 0.5 percent year-on-year due to a high base of comparison in the same period last year, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said.
This continued a slide over the past few months driven by easing prices of pork — a staple meat in the world’s second-largest economy whose prices rocketed after an African swine fever outbreak ravaged stocks.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Pork prices dropped 12.5 percent, widening October’s fall and dragging the headline figure down, while other food items such as eggs, chicken and duck also saw a slide in prices compared with last year.
However, the core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, “continued to remain stable,” rising 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior China economist at Capital Economics Ltd, said that last month’s headline figure was “almost entirely driven by improvements in pork supply and isn’t evidence of faltering demand.”
“To the contrary, broader price pressures are starting to pick up on the back of the improvement in economic activity,” he said.
However, there was improvement in factory-gate prices, with the producer price index (PPI) last month falling 1.5 percent year-on-year — a smaller drop than the 1.8 percent fall a Bloomberg poll of analysts expected.
“Market demand continued to pick up, and industrial product prices continued to rise,” bureau senior statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said.
The PPI measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, and prices have been dragged by the COVID-19 fallout.
“The improving PPI definitely reinforces the expectation that the Chinese [economic] recovery is on track,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) Greater China research economist Tommy Xie (謝東明) said.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to look through the first deflation in consumer prices in over a decade, economists said, as the central bank keeps its focus on bringing debt under control.
“The question for the markets is whether the PBOC might slow the policy neutralization process due to extremely low inflation,” said Zhou Hao (周浩), an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “For now, it seems unlikely as the Chinese policymakers have already stepped up deleveraging measures and started the property tightening.”
Xing Zhaopeng (刑兆鵬), a markets economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Shanghai, said that it is unlikely that consumer deflation would persist, given “higher crude prices and the coming peak season of travel before the New Year.”
“Inflation will not be a restriction to monetary policy, as both CPI and PPI are expected to improve gradually on a month-on-month basis from now on,” Xing said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a