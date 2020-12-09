INTERNET
China removes 105 apps
China has removed 105 apps, including that of US travel firm TripAdvisor Inc, from app stores in the nation, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement yesterday that the apps breach one or more of three laws, without providing details for each app. The authority said that it started the campaign on Nov. 5 in response to strong reaction from the public to content deemed offensive. It said it would continue to regulate apps and remove those that breach the law in a timely manner.
AIRLINES
Gol resumes 737 MAX flights
Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Monday said that it would resume flying Boeing Co’s 737 MAX planes on commercial routes in its domestic network from today. Gol also said it expects all of the seven 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet to be cleared to return to operation by the end of this month. Gol, Brazil’s sole operator of the 737 MAX, said that the first flights of the jet would be on routes to and from the company’s hub in Sao Paulo. Boeing’s best-selling jet was grounded in March last year after two crashes in five months killed a combined 346 people.
FINANCE
Singapore exchange planned
SIX Digital Exchange and SBI Digital Asset Holdings Co plan to create an exchange for digital assets based in Singapore that is to begin operations by 2022. The plan, which is subject to regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, expects formalized Singapore operations next year, with the goal of launching active offerings by 2022 at the latest, a statement said. Connectivity to Swiss and Japanese businesses, as well as other partnerships, are expected to follow. The joint venture’s issuance, exchange and central securities depository platforms are expected to be fully regulated by existing Singaporean law.
RETAIL
UK online sales soar
UK shoppers last month splashed out online as new lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic came into force. Web grocery sales shot up 97.4 percent year-on-year last month, a Barclaycard survey showed. Overall consumer spending fell 1.9 percent, led by a drop in sales of fuel and non-essential items. Excitement around new consoles and video game releases, as well as extended “Black Friday” discounts, contributed to the surge in online sales. In a separate survey by the British Retail Consortium, retail sales rose 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis compared with a year earlier. That did not include stores that were temporarily closed because of lockdowns, but it did include online sales.
FURNITURE
IKEA cans catalogue
Swedish company IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the world’s biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on Monday. The 70-year-old publication reached a peak in 2016 when more than 200 million copies were distributed to households and IKEA stores in more than 50 markets. The move is part of IKEA’s push to become more digital as consumers increasingly seek inspiration online, as well as shopping via the Web. In the 12 months to the end of August, IKEA’s online sales increased 45 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT