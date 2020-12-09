World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

China removes 105 apps

China has removed 105 apps, including that of US travel firm TripAdvisor Inc, from app stores in the nation, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement yesterday that the apps breach one or more of three laws, without providing details for each app. The authority said that it started the campaign on Nov. 5 in response to strong reaction from the public to content deemed offensive. It said it would continue to regulate apps and remove those that breach the law in a timely manner.

AIRLINES

Gol resumes 737 MAX flights

Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Monday said that it would resume flying Boeing Co’s 737 MAX planes on commercial routes in its domestic network from today. Gol also said it expects all of the seven 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet to be cleared to return to operation by the end of this month. Gol, Brazil’s sole operator of the 737 MAX, said that the first flights of the jet would be on routes to and from the company’s hub in Sao Paulo. Boeing’s best-selling jet was grounded in March last year after two crashes in five months killed a combined 346 people.

FINANCE

Singapore exchange planned

SIX Digital Exchange and SBI Digital Asset Holdings Co plan to create an exchange for digital assets based in Singapore that is to begin operations by 2022. The plan, which is subject to regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, expects formalized Singapore operations next year, with the goal of launching active offerings by 2022 at the latest, a statement said. Connectivity to Swiss and Japanese businesses, as well as other partnerships, are expected to follow. The joint venture’s issuance, exchange and central securities depository platforms are expected to be fully regulated by existing Singaporean law.

RETAIL

UK online sales soar

UK shoppers last month splashed out online as new lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic came into force. Web grocery sales shot up 97.4 percent year-on-year last month, a Barclaycard survey showed. Overall consumer spending fell 1.9 percent, led by a drop in sales of fuel and non-essential items. Excitement around new consoles and video game releases, as well as extended “Black Friday” discounts, contributed to the surge in online sales. In a separate survey by the British Retail Consortium, retail sales rose 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis compared with a year earlier. That did not include stores that were temporarily closed because of lockdowns, but it did include online sales.

FURNITURE

IKEA cans catalogue

Swedish company IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the world’s biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on Monday. The 70-year-old publication reached a peak in 2016 when more than 200 million copies were distributed to households and IKEA stores in more than 50 markets. The move is part of IKEA’s push to become more digital as consumers increasingly seek inspiration online, as well as shopping via the Web. In the 12 months to the end of August, IKEA’s online sales increased 45 percent.