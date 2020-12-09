CHIPMAKERS
UMC’s revenue drops 3.6%
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 3 contract chipmaker, yesterday posted NT$14.73 billion (US$516.55 million) in revenue for last month, down 3.6 percent from NT$15.28 billion in October. That represented annual growth of 6 percent from NT$13.89 billion. In the first 11 months, revenue expanded 19.8 percent to NT$161.53 billion, compared with NT$134.83 billion in the same period last year. Winbond Electronics Corp’s (華邦電) revenue dropped 2.76 percent to NT$6.68 billion last month, from NT$6.86 billion in October, but rose 64.52 percent from NT$4.06 billion a year earlier. That brought the memorychip maker’s revenue in the January-to-November period to NT$53.88 billion, up 20.53 percent from NT$44.7 billion. Winbond said that it made NT$58 million in net profit in October, down from NT$18.57 million in the same period last year.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang sales decline
Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which manufactures bumpers and automotive sheet metal products, yesterday posted sales of NT$1.61 billion for last month, a decrease of 23.68 percent year-on-year. While sales generated by its original equipment manufacturing business last month reached NT$584 million, the highest level this year, sales at its aftermarket business fell to NT$1.03 billion on the back of freight transport disruptions, the company said in a statement. Cumulative sales in the first 11 months fell 20.12 percent year-on-year to NT$15.73 billion, it said.
FOOTWEAR
Fulgent Sun revenue spikes
Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and functional outdoor shoes to global brands, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$893 million for last month, up 45.07 percent from October, but down 15.17 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. The month-on-month revenue increase indicated that the effects of the low season had eased, the company said. Cumulative sales in the first 11 months totaled NT$9.88 billion, down 13.27 percent from a year earlier.
PETROCHEMICALS
Chang Chun plans US plant
Chang Chun Petrochemical Co Ltd (長春化工) plans to build a plant in Arizona to supply an advanced semiconductor fab that is to be built there by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the company, one of TSMC’s chemical suppliers, said on Monday. To meet TSMC’s demand, Chang Chun would seek land in Arizona for its new plant, where it would produce electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide, tetramethylammonium hydroxide-based developers, electronic-grade solutions and plating solutions, the company said.
RIDE-HAILING
No more Uber surcharges
Uber Technologies Inc’s Taiwan branch announced that it has transformed into a domestic company, effective from Monday, which means that those using its ride-hailing service through the Uber app would no longer receive electronic invoices, nor would they receive surcharges for paying with a credit card. As it was previously categorized as an overseas electronic commerce operator, Uber Taiwan had to comply with the Business Tax Act (營業稅法) by issuing electronic invoices to customers using its services, while those paying the company for its services using a credit card were charged a certain percentage of the payment by their bank, as it was regarded as an overseas transaction.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT