Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CHIPMAKERS

UMC’s revenue drops 3.6%

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 3 contract chipmaker, yesterday posted NT$14.73 billion (US$516.55 million) in revenue for last month, down 3.6 percent from NT$15.28 billion in October. That represented annual growth of 6 percent from NT$13.89 billion. In the first 11 months, revenue expanded 19.8 percent to NT$161.53 billion, compared with NT$134.83 billion in the same period last year. Winbond Electronics Corp’s (華邦電) revenue dropped 2.76 percent to NT$6.68 billion last month, from NT$6.86 billion in October, but rose 64.52 percent from NT$4.06 billion a year earlier. That brought the memorychip maker’s revenue in the January-to-November period to NT$53.88 billion, up 20.53 percent from NT$44.7 billion. Winbond said that it made NT$58 million in net profit in October, down from NT$18.57 million in the same period last year.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang sales decline

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which manufactures bumpers and automotive sheet metal products, yesterday posted sales of NT$1.61 billion for last month, a decrease of 23.68 percent year-on-year. While sales generated by its original equipment manufacturing business last month reached NT$584 million, the highest level this year, sales at its aftermarket business fell to NT$1.03 billion on the back of freight transport disruptions, the company said in a statement. Cumulative sales in the first 11 months fell 20.12 percent year-on-year to NT$15.73 billion, it said.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent Sun revenue spikes

Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and functional outdoor shoes to global brands, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$893 million for last month, up 45.07 percent from October, but down 15.17 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. The month-on-month revenue increase indicated that the effects of the low season had eased, the company said. Cumulative sales in the first 11 months totaled NT$9.88 billion, down 13.27 percent from a year earlier.

PETROCHEMICALS

Chang Chun plans US plant

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co Ltd (長春化工) plans to build a plant in Arizona to supply an advanced semiconductor fab that is to be built there by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the company, one of TSMC’s chemical suppliers, said on Monday. To meet TSMC’s demand, Chang Chun would seek land in Arizona for its new plant, where it would produce electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide, tetramethylammonium hydroxide-based developers, electronic-grade solutions and plating solutions, the company said.

RIDE-HAILING

No more Uber surcharges

Uber Technologies Inc’s Taiwan branch announced that it has transformed into a domestic company, effective from Monday, which means that those using its ride-hailing service through the Uber app would no longer receive electronic invoices, nor would they receive surcharges for paying with a credit card. As it was previously categorized as an overseas electronic commerce operator, Uber Taiwan had to comply with the Business Tax Act (營業稅法) by issuing electronic invoices to customers using its services, while those paying the company for its services using a credit card were charged a certain percentage of the payment by their bank, as it was regarded as an overseas transaction.