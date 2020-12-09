The TAIEX yesterday extended its momentum from a session earlier, closing above 14,300 points for the first time, as the bellwether electronics sector continued to move higher, led by semiconductor heavyweights.
However, the property and financial sectors bucked the upturn. They came under heavy pressure throughout the session, dropping almost 3 percent after the central bank tightened its grip on home mortgages in a bid to curb property market speculation, dealers said.
The TAIEX closed up 103.80 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,360.40, on turnover of NT$279.719 billion (US$9.8 billion), while foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$4.25 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“In a market awash in liquidity, investors tended to look for places to park their money,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Boryi Chien (簡伯儀) said. “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which has been riding waves of sound fundamentals ... continued to draw most of the market attention.”
TSMC rose 1.95 percent to end the day at a record closing high of NT$524 after falling slightly from an intraday high of NT$525. Buying was sparked after its American depositary receipts rose 2.56 percent on the US markets overnight.
The strong gains helped TSMC to take the No. 9 spot globally regarding its market capitalization, which hit US$551.75 billion, topping Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s US$537.30 billion.
Led by TSMC, the electronics sector rose 1.33 percent, with the semiconductor subindex up 1.84 percent.
However, the property sector fell 2.8 percent after the central bank on Monday announced that it was tightening the rules governing home loans by imposing ratios on mortgages to home value.
In the sector, Kindom Construction Corp (冠德建設) shed 10 percent to close at NT$32.85, JSL Construction & Development Co (愛山林建設開發) lost 9.57 percent to NT$73.7 and Farglory Land Development Co (遠雄建設) dropped 6.88 percent to NT$52.89.
The move also affected financial stocks, especially those focusing on mortgages, and raw material stocks related to the construction industry, dealers said.
Among them, Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) dropped 1.66 percent to close at NT$17.8, Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) declined 1.03 percent to NT$28.7, Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵) fell 1.65 percent to close at NT$11.9 and Universal Cement Corp (環球水泥) lost 0.68 percent to NT$22.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT