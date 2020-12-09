TAIEX closes at new high due to electronics sector

SEMICONDUCTOR HEAVYWEIGHT: TSMC ended the day at a record closing high of NT$524, and it moved up to ninth spot globally in terms of market capitalization

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX yesterday extended its momentum from a session earlier, closing above 14,300 points for the first time, as the bellwether electronics sector continued to move higher, led by semiconductor heavyweights.

However, the property and financial sectors bucked the upturn. They came under heavy pressure throughout the session, dropping almost 3 percent after the central bank tightened its grip on home mortgages in a bid to curb property market speculation, dealers said.

The TAIEX closed up 103.80 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,360.40, on turnover of NT$279.719 billion (US$9.8 billion), while foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$4.25 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

An investor is reflected in a smartphone screen at a brokerage firm in Taipei yesterday. The TAIEX closed up 103.80 points at a record of 14,360.40 yesterday, after coming off an intraday high of 14,367.00. Photo: CNA

“In a market awash in liquidity, investors tended to look for places to park their money,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Boryi Chien (簡伯儀) said. “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which has been riding waves of sound fundamentals ... continued to draw most of the market attention.”

TSMC rose 1.95 percent to end the day at a record closing high of NT$524 after falling slightly from an intraday high of NT$525. Buying was sparked after its American depositary receipts rose 2.56 percent on the US markets overnight.

The strong gains helped TSMC to take the No. 9 spot globally regarding its market capitalization, which hit US$551.75 billion, topping Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s US$537.30 billion.

Led by TSMC, the electronics sector rose 1.33 percent, with the semiconductor subindex up 1.84 percent.

However, the property sector fell 2.8 percent after the central bank on Monday announced that it was tightening the rules governing home loans by imposing ratios on mortgages to home value.

In the sector, Kindom Construction Corp (冠德建設) shed 10 percent to close at NT$32.85, JSL Construction & Development Co (愛山林建設開發) lost 9.57 percent to NT$73.7 and Farglory Land Development Co (遠雄建設) dropped 6.88 percent to NT$52.89.

The move also affected financial stocks, especially those focusing on mortgages, and raw material stocks related to the construction industry, dealers said.

Among them, Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) dropped 1.66 percent to close at NT$17.8, Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) declined 1.03 percent to NT$28.7, Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵) fell 1.65 percent to close at NT$11.9 and Universal Cement Corp (環球水泥) lost 0.68 percent to NT$22.