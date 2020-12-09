Commission unveils road map to boost the capital markets

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday unveiled its road map to boost the nation’s capital markets in the next three years, by allowing more foreign investment, tightening its oversight of market manipulation and improving trading mechanisms.

The commission plans to allow individual investors to invest a consistent amount in foreign shares or bonds over a set period of time — an investment strategy known as dollar-cost averaging — by the end of next year, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

The commission currently only allows retail investors to use the dollar-cost averaging approach when investing in local shares, but it hopes to provide investors with more investment choices, Chang said.

The commission also plans to allow retail investors to apply for loans denominated in foreign currencies from securities companies and to put up foreign shares as collateral for the loans by the end of next year, a policy expected to benefit those who favor leveraging their investments, he said.

“The two policies are intended to help make Taiwan’s capital markets more international and provide more choices for investors besides investing in local shares,” Chang said.

The commission is also considering shortening the time it takes to match odd-lot intraday trades next year in a bid to make the trading mechanism more efficient.

Odd-lot intraday trading currently utilizes a call auction matching mechanism, it said.

Investors are barred from leveraging or day trading in the odd-lot intraday trading mechanism to minimize risks, but the commission is also considering lifting that ban to give investors more choices, it added.

Meanwhile, the commission yesterday granted an operational license to Web-only Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀), it said.

Rakuten plans to begin operations by the end of this year, initially only for its employees.

The nation’s two other Web-only banks — Line Bank (連線商業銀行) and Next Bank (將來銀行) — are expected to submit their applications for a license next month, the commission said.