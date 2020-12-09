Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) yesterday said that it has 300,000 5G subscribers, as it looks to triple its 5G customer base to 1 million subscribers next year.
It means the telecom is making faster progress in upgrading to 5G than its original target of signing up 300,000 5G subscribers six months after the commercial launch of its services in July.
Far EasTone yesterday said that it would retain its goal of converting 50 percent of its 4G subscribers to 5G within three years of the launch.
Photo courtesy of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co
The telecom’s 5G network coverage has also advanced faster than expected, to 55 percent of the nation as of last week, with the highest local coverage of 92 percent in Taipei.
It had originally aimed to boost its coverage to 50 percent of the nation by the end of this year.
There is a good chance that its coverage could top 90 percent next year, Far EasTone said.
The company plans to add another 4,000 5G base stations next year, after installing 4,000 this year, Far EasTone president Chee Ching (井琪) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual IEEE Global Communications Conference in Taipei.
In total, 10,000 5G base stations have been installed in Taiwan, Ching said.
Far EasTone plans to widen its 5G network by upgrading its 4G base stations next year, she said.
With more base stations to be installed, Ching expects the company’s capital spending to increase next year from this year’s NT$10.2 billion (US$357.7 million), the highest since 2015.
Far EasTone in January secured 80 megahertz in the 3.5 gigahertz band of the 5G spectrum and 400 megahertz in the 28 gigahertz band at a combined cost of NT$43.04 billion.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT